Cheaper Heating: Tado Smart Thermostat Starter Kit now Half Price

In this brilliant offer, the price of tado’s smart thermostat starter kit for radiators has been slashed in half, providing excellent value at just £59.98.

The smart home revolution is in full swing and tado is among those at the forefront of the smart thermostat market. With the company’s products able to shave up to 31% off your heating bill, tado smart thermostats end up paying for themselves over time – which is exactly what makes this deal so hot.

On any regular day, you’d expect to pay £119.98 for tado’s radiator starter kit – which includes everything you need to get your smart heating up and running – but at half the price it’s an absolute steal.

If you already have a smart speaker set up in your home, be it an Amazon Echo or Google Home device, you can use that same device to control tado thermostats with nothing but your voice. Gone are the days of having to leave your comfy sofa to change the heating.

Our Homes Technology Editor was so impressed with the latest range of tado smart thermostats that he gave the range a staggering 9/10 rating. In his review, David Ludlow wrote:

“There’s no doubting that the Tado Smart Thermostat and Smart Radiator Thermostats combine for one of the best heating systems around. The clean app, neatly designed kit and smart use of tech make the system easy to use while saving money. And, if you want to start with a standard thermostat and upgrade later to a full radiator system, you have the option to do just that.”

At such a low price, we can pretty much predict the tado starter kit selling out in no time, so if you want to get your hands on one, don’t hang about.

