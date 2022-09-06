Cheaper Chromecast with Google TV to launch on October 6 – report

Google is planning to launch a more affordable version of the Chromecast with Google TV streaming device, perhaps as soon as the Pixel 7 launch event on October 6.

According to a report from German tech site WinFuture, the long-rumoured Chromecast HD is now imminent, with stock already showing up at retailers.

The lower-end streaming device with the absence of 4K HDR capabilities would mean a cheaper price point. The report says it’ll available for 40 euros, which is a significant discount on the 69.99 Google currently asks for the existing 4K streamer.

Essentially, it would rival devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and might be ideal for those who’ve yet to upgrade to a 4K TV or want an additional streamer for their secondary TV in the living room or bedroom, for example.

The original Chromecast with Google TV – which recently received an “4K” name update to preface the forthcoming HD addition – was given a 4.5 out 5 star review from Trusted Reviews upon its arrival two years ago.

Our reviewer wrote: “The Chromecast with Google TV is a fantastic streaming stick and ideal option for anyone embedded in the Google ecosystem. It offers the bells and whistles you’d expect from a streaming player including 4K/60fps streaming and Dolby Vision/Atmos support.”

Google has promised to unveil the latest devices from its hardware family during the Made by Google event on October 6.

Headlining will be the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, while the Pixel Watch is also a potential show stealer. We’re also likely to see new Nest products, including a doorbell that supports 24/7 recording and a Nest Wi-Fi with WiFi 6 support, according to a report from 9to5Google on Tuesday.

