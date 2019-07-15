Want a cheaper alternative to the Apple Watch? The TicWatch E2 is 30% off for Prime Day

The TicWatch E2 has had a price crash – falling down from $159.99 RRP to just $111.99. The new TicWatch came out earlier this year and this is the first time the price has ever dropped on Amazon.

There’s a ton of smartwatches on the market at the moment which soar above the $200-$300 mark – making the TicWatch E2 impossible to ignore especially with almost $50 off for Prime Day.

BUY NOW: TicWatch E2 for just $111.99 at Amazon

The TicWatch E2 runs on Google’s Wear OS – meaning you’ll have a ton of options when it comes to apps to use and ways to customise the look of your smartwatch. Unlike an Apple Watch, the TicWatch works with both Android and iOS too.

The TicWatch also brings you a ton of smartwatch features that you expect but at a great price. The E2 is water-resistant – perfect for monitoring your activity when swimming. There’s a 24-hour heart rate monitor and a built-in GPS onboard too.

For non-fitness fanatics, this smartwatch works great if you are just after a way for getting smartphone notifications to your wrist – it even comes with Google Assistant built in. You won’t be charging the watch all that often even as it comes with up to 2 days of battery life.

Our review had plenty of good to say about the wallet-friendly smartwatch: “Mobvoi is back with another bang-for-your-buck Wear OS smartwatch.

If you’re not looking to drop a lot of cash for a more premium Wear OS smartwatch, then you should consider the TicWatch E2. It’s still a good-looking smartwatch that’s well built, has good performance, good (albeit basic) exercise tracking, and has decent battery life overall”.

If you’ve ever considered a TicWatch E2 – or any smartwatch at all – then now is the time to take a look at this smartwatch. The TicWatch E2 is an amazingly affordable smartwatch and you can bag it now for 30% off at only $111.99.

