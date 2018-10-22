Cheap SSD Deals Black Friday: When it comes to building a PC, an SSD is the way to go for your storage needs. Solid State Drive prices remain at a relative premium, but we’re highlight the best bargains so you get the most GBs for your GBPs this Black Friday.
We’ve ranked the best deals currently live according to retailer, and will update this article over the entire Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.
Best SSD Deals – Amazon
Amazon is as a reliable a place to turn to for a new SSD as it is for loo rolls or a new TV. As that would suggest, though, it can be difficult honing in on the best SSD deals. Which is why we’re here.
Amazon SSD Deals (Price: Low to high)
SanDisk SSD PLUS 120 GB Sata III 2.5-inch Internal SSD, Up to 530 MB/s
If you just want to speed up the boot drive of your laptop or desktop PC, the SanDisk SSD Plus 120GB will meet your needs.
Samsung 860 EVO Sata III 64L V NAND Solid State Drive
The 860 Evo is one of the all-time classic SATA SSDs, and despite the efforts of other companies, few can offer quite the performance and warranty combination of the 860 Evo.
Samsung 512 GB 860 Pro Sata III 64L V NAND Solid State Drive
The 860 Pro is a step up in terms of performance to the 850 Evo mentioned above, pretty much maxing out the speeds of the SATA 3 interface.
Samsung 970 EVO 500 GB V-NAND M.2 PCI Express Solid State Drive - Black
Samsung’s latest consumer-focused PCIe SSD is another corker, and should be an ideal pick for the vast majority of people.
Samsung 970 PRO 512 GB V-NAND M.2 PCI Express Solid State Drive - Black
This is Samsung’s absolute top-end SSD, with a level of endurance that’s quite frankly overkill for most people. Still, if you’re a hardcore user, it’s a serious option.
Best SSD Deals – Ebuyer
Ebuyer is another great source of affordable PC components, and will frequently run Amazon close – and occasionally even undercut it – on SSD prices.
eBuyer SSD Deals (Price: Low to high)
Crucial MX500 250GB SSD
A great entry-level SSD from the classic 2.5-inch school, which should fit pretty much any PC out there.
Sandisk SSD Plus 480GB SATA III 2.5inch SSD
A fantastic saving on a high-capacity SSD from a reliable brand. If you're planning on installing lots of games, we'd opt for at least this much storage.
WD Blue 500GB 3D NAND SSD M.2 2280
A solid entry-level pick for a decent price, you can’t really go wrong with the WD Blue.
Intel 760p 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
An solid and excellent-value NVMe SSD made even more appealing by a healthy price cut.
WD 500GB Black NVMe M.2 2280-S3-M PCIe Gen3 SSD
A great price for a top-performing PCIe SSD. This one’s right up there with the Samsung 970 Evo at the top of the tree.
Best SSD Deals – Black Friday 2018
You can be sure that Black Friday and Cyber Monday will turn up some amazing SSD deals. Late November is a great time of year to be shopping for new PC parts, and storage is no different.
Black Friday 2017 saw some tempting offers on SSDs from Crucial, Samsung, WD, SanDisk and more.
For your money, the best SSDs you can buy right now are the Samsung 970 Evo, for general purpose work or for heavy-duty stuff, the Intel Optane 905P. For gamers, or anyone who wants something inbetween the 970 Evo and the powerhouse Optane 905P, there’s the Samsung Evo 970 Pro.
These are all fairly expensive (or, in the case of the Optane 905P, really expensive), so if you’re in the market for a new drive, Black Friday is when you’ll be able to expect to pick up a bargain.
As is generally the case for PC parts, ebuyer and Amazon proved to be the best destination for many of these Black Friday deals.
We’re expecting even better savings from the usual suspects for Black Friday 2018. We’ll be bringing you those deals nearer the November 23 date, but you don’t need to wait until then to pick up a great SSD deal.
SSD deals live right now
When you have a PC to build, it’s generally for a very specific – and generally quite pressing – purpose. As such, waiting around until November 23 for such an integral part as an SSD might not be practical.
Fortunately, there are always exciting deals to be found on Solid State Drives.
Once you go solid state, it’s very difficult to go back. Moving from a traditional HDD to an SSD will yield speed improvements right across your system, even if the rest of your set-up is relatively humble.
If you want to learn more about the improvements an SSD can make, be sure to take a peek at out our Best SSD guide. Be sure to come straight back for the best SSD deals (both PCIe and SATA) from the UK’s biggest online PC component retailers.
Just as a side note, we’ve generally focused on the 500GB range in the following piece, as this is plenty of storage for most people. There are typically more capacious options within the same family if you need it, though.
All prices were correct at the time of writing, but are subject to change. If you spot any particularly good deals below, we’d recommend jumping on them quickly.
