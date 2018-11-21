Black Friday Soundbar Deals – Polk Command Bar drops down to £249

Black Friday Soundbar Deals: Are your TV’s speakers too puny? The best way to resolve that is to pick up a soundbar this Black Friday.

Black Friday Soundbar Deals

Black Friday 2018 is almost here (November 23), and we guarantee it’ll be your best bet to pick up a soundbar bargain. There are deals going up ahead of the main day and there are some corkers to be uncovered.

Last year, for example, there were some excellent offers on soundbars and soundbases from Yamaha, Sony, LG, Samsung and more.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Sonos jumped into the Black Friday fray. They rarely discount products, but there could be a number of savings on several of their speakers as Black Friday and Cyber Monday kick into gear.

This year’s Black Friday should offer a similar range of soundbar deals. The likes of Amazon Black Friday and Currys Black Friday have started already, and you can find some top savings on soundbars at both of these retailers.

Jump to:

Soundbar deals live right now

You might not be able to wait until late November to grab a new soundbar, of course. We keep the following list updated with the latest deals for just such an eventuality.

We’ve already seen a deal of Polk’s Command Bar, an all-singing, all-dancing Alexa compatible soundbar that puts in a very fine audio performance. The RRP for the soundbar is £349, but right now on Amazon you can get it for just £249.

It’s not the only Polk soundbar to be on the receiving end of a discount. The Magnifi Max SR has dropped £200 in price to £499 at Richer Sounds, and that is a wireless 5.1 offering too.

John Lewis is serving up a few deals of its own. Sony’s HT-ZF9 is a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar that also has a subwoofer. The deal the department store has put forward sees it throw two rear speakers into the bargain for a saving £100 on a soundbar that we were impressed by when we looked at it earlier this year.

What if you’re not looking for a soundbar, but something that takes up less space? A soundbase could be your solution. They’re flatter and designed to sit under your TV and support its weight. Q Acoustics has reduced a number of products for Black Friday and one such item is the M2 Soundbase. With its nicely balanced sound and plenty of grunt, it was already great value at its original price. Now it’s been discounted by £70, bringing it to £229.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you spot a deal you want, be sure to snap it up before it goes.

Best Amazon Soundbar Deals

Amazon is always a great source of soundbar deals especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member because some deals are exclusive to subscribers. Luckily you can always sign up for a free trial to take advantage of these deals and nab yourself next day delivery.

Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals

John Lewis not only price matches its competitors but it also gives you 2 year warranties on many of its soundbars to help set it apart.

Best Currys Soundbar Deals

Currys has regular sales event and more often than not include some great discounts on a range of soundbars fit fo every budget.

Best Currys Soundbar Deals Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar A massive saving for Currys Black Friday. If the price goes any lower, Currys will also refund the difference for Black Friday. This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup. Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.

Best Argos Soundbar Deals

Right now, Argos is a good bet if you want a soundbar for cheap as it’s got some great budget-friendly options. Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.

Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.

Best eBay Soundbar Deals

Don’t forget about eBay when it comes to a cheap soundbar. Many of the above retailers, and a whole host more, have an eBay store where they can secretly clear out stock for a knockdown price.

Best Richer Sounds Soundbar Deals

Richer Sounds are experts when it comes hi-fi and home cinema. They guarantee to beat any genuine advertised price, voucher or system deal, whether it’s online or in in-store, by up to £100.

Best Richer Sound Deals Polk MAGNIFI MAX SR 5.1 For that cinema experience, the MAX SR 5.1 is a better option than any of the one-box solutions around. Q Acoustics M2 A soundbase is a good option if you've got no room for big speakers and don’t want a soundbar blocking the screen, And the M2 is one of the best around

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.