Black Friday Soundbar Deals – Polk Command Bar drops down to £249

Black Friday Soundbar Deals: Are your TV’s speakers too puny? The best way to resolve that is to pick up a soundbar this Black Friday.
Black Friday Soundbar Deals
Black Friday 2018 is almost here (November 23), and we guarantee it’ll be your best bet to pick up a soundbar bargain. There are deals going up ahead of the main day and there are some corkers to be uncovered.
Last year, for example, there were some excellent offers on soundbars and soundbases from Yamaha, Sony, LG, Samsung and more.
We wouldn’t be surprised if Sonos jumped into the Black Friday fray. They rarely discount products, but there could be a number of savings on several of their speakers as Black Friday and Cyber Monday kick into gear.
This year’s Black Friday should offer a similar range of soundbar deals. The likes of Amazon Black Friday and Currys Black Friday have started already, and you can find some top savings on soundbars at both of these retailers.
Jump to:
- Amazon soundbar deals
- John Lewis soundbar deals
- Currys soundbar deals
- Argos soundbar deals
- eBay soundbar deals
Soundbar deals live right now
You might not be able to wait until late November to grab a new soundbar, of course. We keep the following list updated with the latest deals for just such an eventuality.
We’ve already seen a deal of Polk’s Command Bar, an all-singing, all-dancing Alexa compatible soundbar that puts in a very fine audio performance. The RRP for the soundbar is £349, but right now on Amazon you can get it for just £249.
It’s not the only Polk soundbar to be on the receiving end of a discount. The Magnifi Max SR has dropped £200 in price to £499 at Richer Sounds, and that is a wireless 5.1 offering too.
John Lewis is serving up a few deals of its own. Sony’s HT-ZF9 is a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar that also has a subwoofer. The deal the department store has put forward sees it throw two rear speakers into the bargain for a saving £100 on a soundbar that we were impressed by when we looked at it earlier this year.
What if you’re not looking for a soundbar, but something that takes up less space? A soundbase could be your solution. They’re flatter and designed to sit under your TV and support its weight. Q Acoustics has reduced a number of products for Black Friday and one such item is the M2 Soundbase. With its nicely balanced sound and plenty of grunt, it was already great value at its original price. Now it’s been discounted by £70, bringing it to £229.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you spot a deal you want, be sure to snap it up before it goes.
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Amazon is always a great source of soundbar deals especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member because some deals are exclusive to subscribers. Luckily you can always sign up for a free trial to take advantage of these deals and nab yourself next day delivery.
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
A fantastic sounding device. The Alexa voice control is well implemented too, making it a genuinely useful smart assistant.
Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
This 300W Sony soundbar has plenty of power and includes a convenient wireless subwoofer for giving the bass some serious kick. You can use HDMI ARC to connect to your TV with just one cable and there's Bluetooth support for your other devices, too.
LG SJ5 Soundbar
LG SJ5 Soundbar
A massive saving on this stylish LG soundbar that includes a subwoofer for that room-shaking bass. It packs in an impressive 320W of power.
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar
If you’re after boosting the sound of a smaller TV in a secondary room, the tiny Bose Solo 5 could be a solution.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals
John Lewis not only price matches its competitors but it also gives you 2 year warranties on many of its soundbars to help set it apart.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Panasonic SC-HTB200 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar
Panasonic SC-HTB200 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar
At the cheaper end of the market, this soundbar boasts 80W of power, features Bluetooth capability and a HDMI CEC connection which allows you to control the TV and soundbar.
Samsung HW-N400 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar w/ 6 months Deezer
Samsung HW-N400 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar w/ 6 months Deezer
You can get this decent entry-level soundbar a little cheaper elsewhere, but John Lewis includes a 6 month Deezer Premium+ trial and its usual 2 year guarantee
Canton DM5 Bluetooth Sound Bar
Canton DM5 Bluetooth Sound Bar
Canton is a brand synonymous with high-end audio, so it's little surprise it makes a fantastic-sounding soundbar. This model includes clever features like 'Hotel mode' so you can limit the maximum volume so no one can annoy the neighbours.
Sony HT-ZF9 Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar + Wireless Rear Speakers
Sony HT-ZF9 Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar + Wireless Rear Speakers
Delivers an expansive soundfield from an easy-to-accommodate design. This deal bundles it with a pair of rear speakers for a saving of £100 if bought separately.
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Currys has regular sales event and more often than not include some great discounts on a range of soundbars fit fo every budget.
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
A massive saving for Currys Black Friday. If the price goes any lower, Currys will also refund the difference for Black Friday. This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.
Best Argos Soundbar Deals
Right now, Argos is a good bet if you want a soundbar for cheap as it’s got some great budget-friendly options. Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money.
Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double point incentives.
Best Argos Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.
LG LAS260B 100W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
LG LAS260B 100W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
This LG soundbar delivers a respectable amount of power for not a lot of money. It also includes Bluetooth and connects through a simple optical cable.
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.
Best eBay Soundbar Deals
Don’t forget about eBay when it comes to a cheap soundbar. Many of the above retailers, and a whole host more, have an eBay store where they can secretly clear out stock for a knockdown price.
Best eBay Soundbar Deals
PANASONIC HTB498 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
PANASONIC HTB498 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
A nicely affordable 2.1 soundbar, complete with wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity.
Samsung HW-N400 2.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung HW-N400 2.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This soundbar packs four speakers and a built-in subwoofer for a potent audible punch.
Best Richer Sounds Soundbar Deals
Richer Sounds are experts when it comes hi-fi and home cinema. They guarantee to beat any genuine advertised price, voucher or system deal, whether it’s online or in in-store, by up to £100.
Best Richer Sound Deals
Polk MAGNIFI MAX SR 5.1
Polk MAGNIFI MAX SR 5.1
For that cinema experience, the MAX SR 5.1 is a better option than any of the one-box solutions around.
Q Acoustics M2
Q Acoustics M2
A soundbase is a good option if you've got no room for big speakers and don’t want a soundbar blocking the screen, And the M2 is one of the best around
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.