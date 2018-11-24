Cheap Samsung Galaxy S8: Black Friday bargain saves you £220

Save big bucks on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S8 with the stunning Argos Black Friday saving.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a great phone, and saving £220 on it makes it even better. Here you can bag the 64GB model for just £389.95 – making it one of the finest smartphone deals this Black Friday

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Argos Deal SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Mobile Phone Save £220 and bag the Samsung Galaxy S8 for this great price. This sleek phone has a stunning design and fantastic camera.

Galaxy S8 is a great phone with a lovely quad-HD+ HDR 5.8-inch screen, 12-megapixel camera and 3000 mAh battery. It’s still one of the best Android phones you can buy in 2018.

Other neat features included wireless charing, a water resistant body and face unlock. There’s pretty much everything you need packed inside here.

In our 5/5 Samsung Galaxy s9 review said, “It’s a gorgeous sliver of tech that utilises its power for extending the experience beyond the 5.8-inch display, but manages to still be a phone that’s easy to use.”

We continued by saying, “It crams a huge screen into a compact body, without sacrificing features such as water-resistance and expandable storage, and takes phone design to the next level. Once you’ve picked up a Samsung Galaxy S8, all other phones will somehow feel less interesting.

The screen, the camera, the design are all top-notch; there really isn’t anything missing here. Slightly small battery aside, there isn’t an obvious compromise.”

