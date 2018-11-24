Trending:

Cheap Samsung Galaxy S8: Black Friday bargain saves you £220

Max Parker

Save big bucks on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S8 with the stunning Argos Black Friday saving.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a great phone, and saving £220 on it makes it even better. Here you can bag the 64GB model for just £389.95 – making it one of the finest smartphone deals this Black Friday

Galaxy S8 is a great phone with a lovely quad-HD+ HDR 5.8-inch screen, 12-megapixel camera and 3000 mAh battery. It’s still one of the best Android phones you can buy in 2018.

Other neat features included wireless charing, a water resistant body and face unlock. There’s pretty much everything you need packed inside here.

In our 5/5 Samsung Galaxy s9 review said, “It’s a gorgeous sliver of tech that utilises its power for extending the experience beyond the 5.8-inch display, but manages to still be a phone that’s easy to use.”

We continued by saying, “It crams a huge screen into a compact body, without sacrificing features such as water-resistance and expandable storage, and takes phone design to the next level. Once you’ve picked up a Samsung Galaxy S8, all other phones will somehow feel less interesting.

The screen, the camera, the design are all top-notch; there really isn’t anything missing here. Slightly small battery aside, there isn’t an obvious compromise.”

For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday round-up, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.