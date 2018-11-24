Cheap Samsung Galaxy S8: Black Friday bargain saves you £220

Save big bucks on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S8 with the stunning Argos Black Friday saving.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a great phone, and saving £220 on it makes it even better. Here you can bag the 64GB model for just £389.95 – making it one of the finest smartphone deals this Black Friday
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Argos Deal
SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Mobile Phone
SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Mobile Phone
Save £220 and bag the Samsung Galaxy S8 for this great price. This sleek phone has a stunning design and fantastic camera.
Galaxy S8 is a great phone with a lovely quad-HD+ HDR 5.8-inch screen, 12-megapixel camera and 3000 mAh battery. It’s still one of the best Android phones you can buy in 2018.
Other neat features included wireless charing, a water resistant body and face unlock. There’s pretty much everything you need packed inside here.
In our 5/5 Samsung Galaxy s9 review said, “It’s a gorgeous sliver of tech that utilises its power for extending the experience beyond the 5.8-inch display, but manages to still be a phone that’s easy to use.”
We continued by saying, “It crams a huge screen into a compact body, without sacrificing features such as water-resistance and expandable storage, and takes phone design to the next level. Once you’ve picked up a Samsung Galaxy S8, all other phones will somehow feel less interesting.
The screen, the camera, the design are all top-notch; there really isn’t anything missing here. Slightly small battery aside, there isn’t an obvious compromise.”
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Argos Deal
SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Mobile Phone
SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Mobile Phone
Save £220 and bag the Samsung Galaxy S8 for this great price. This sleek phone has a stunning design and fantastic camera.
For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday round-up, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.
More Black Friday content
- Amazon Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Apple Watch Black Friday
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
An insane one day deal on this excellent Oral-B electric toothbrush.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.