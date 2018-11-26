Trending:

Cheap LG G7 Deal: Free phone and loads of data for a bargain price

Max Parker

We may have moved from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, but the fantastic phone deals are still coming.

Affordablemobiles.co.uk is living up to its name with this this deal on the excellent LG G7, offering the phone free with monthly payments of £24.75 for 40GB along with unlimited minutes and texts.

LG G7 on EE

LG G7

The LG G7 is a great phone with a stunning screen and nice design. It's a bargain here with 40gb data pm and no upfront fee.

Affordable Mobiles

|

Free phone

|

£24.75pm

View Deal

£24.75pm

|

Free phone

|

Affordable Mobiles

This contract is on the EE network and also comes with a few other goodies that make that already low price even more mouthwatering. You get three months of BT Sport, six months of Apple Music and free roaming in 48 EU countries. All in all a pretty fantastic package.

Over the course of the 24 month contract you’ll pay £594; an utter bargain when you consider the phone normally retails for £599 without any data or network connection.

But what about the LG G7? Well, it’s the brand’s 2018 flagship and features a number of high-end specs. There’s a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB RAM and a lovely notched display that plays HDR content from Netflix and YouTube. This is one of the brightest panels around and looks absolutely fantastic.

In our 4/5 LG G7 review we said: “The phone excels in certain areas – the spectacular screen and fantastic audio through the headphone jack.”

You will need to claim some cashback to ensure the above price is correct.

We also said: “After the disappointing screen on the V30, LG has well and truly bounced back here. The G7’s panel is sharp, colourful and stunning to look at. It isn’t quite as good as the OLED on the Galaxy S9, but it certainly isn’t far off.”

And for even more great deals, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 UK deals round-up, where you can find discounts on a huge array of items, including TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.

LG G7 on EE

LG G7

The LG G7 is a great phone with a stunning screen and nice design. It's a bargain here with 40gb data pm and no upfront fee.

Affordable Mobiles

|

Free phone

|

£24.75pm

View Deal

£24.75pm

|

Free phone

|

Affordable Mobiles

More Black Friday content

Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric

Amazon's latest Echo smart speaker for a bargain Black Friday price.

Amazon

|

Save £35

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £35

|

Amazon

Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal

This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.

FoneHouse

|

FREE phone

|

£36/month

View Deal

£36/month

|

FREE phone

|

FoneHouse

Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)

The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£15 upfront

|

£28.00/month

View Deal

£28.00/month

|

£15 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included

Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.

Three

|

£20/month

View Deal

£20/month

|

Three

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.