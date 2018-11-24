Cheap Laptops – Best Black Friday Deals

After a cheap laptop deal on Black Friday? You’re in the right place. If you’re working to a tight budget, or you just need a laptop to do the bare minimum and nothing else (or you just really, really love a bargain), then this round up is for you.
As we’ve done with our Black Friday Gaming PCs and Gaming Laptops deals article, we’re breaking everything down in terms of price.
Best Cheap Laptop Deals Under £200
Asus (C202SA-GJ0027) – 11.6-inch display, Intel Celeron N3060 Processor, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB eMMC, Chrome OS
Get this ruggedised and water resistant design Chromebook for an even more reasonable £129.
Acer Aspire ES 11 (refurbished) – Intel Celeron N3350 2GB 32GB 11.6-inch Windows 10 Laptop
This refurb deal is one of the cheapest Black Friday bargains we’ve seen so far.
HP Stream 14-AX054SA (refurbished) – Intel Celeron N3060 2GB 32GB 14-inch Windows 10 Laptop
The lightweight HP Stream 14 can be snapped up now with a £100 discount and Laptops Direct will throw in a free mouse if you pick up a carry case.
Best Cheap Laptop Deals Under £500
Asus Vivobook X541 – Intel Core i5-7200U 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, Windows 10 Laptop
This Asus laptop features a 15.6-inch 1366x768 LED screen, dual-core 2.5GHz processor and a sizeable 1TB of storage.
HP 15-DB0010NA 15.6-Inch Full HD Laptop – (AMD Ryzen 5 2500U, 4GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, Windows 10)
This HP 15 laptop is a solid all-rounder. Powered by a quad-core 2GHz Ryzen 5 CPU, 4GB of RAM and featuring HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports – now available with a very nice discount.
Asus Transformer 3 Pro (refurbished) – Intel Core i5-6200U 4GB RAM, 256GB Windows 10
One of the most generously-discounted laptop deals we've seen this Black Friday is on this refurbished Asus Transformer 3 Pro, which has been reduced to the tune of £620.01. Snap this up now while you can.
Best Cheap Laptop Deals Under £700
Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1
Microsoft's knocking a sizeable chunk off of this Dell laptop-tablet hybrid, which also comes with the offer of £40 off of Office 365, when bought from the Microsoft Store.
HP Envy x360 13-AG0002NA – (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, Windows 10)
Pick up the HP Envy x360 (13.3-inch Full HD, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, Windows 10) with £150 from Amazon.
Asus ZenBook 13 (UX331UA-EG005T)
Pick the slick and stylish Asus ZenBook 13 (13.3-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10) from Amazon this Black Friday.
