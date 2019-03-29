Cheaper iPhone repairs possible as Apple softens stance on who can fix what

If you want to keep your iPhone warranty in tact, you don’t have many choices. You either take it to your local Apple Store or one of the company’s authorised service providers.

That can be problematic for those who live near neither, or would prefer to seek cheaper ways of repairing their Apple gadgets. However, change may finally be afoot, with indications Apple is softening its stance on who it permits to service an iPhone or iPad.

Motherboard has obtained a ‘Apple Genuine Parts Repair’ presentation from a year ago that concedes Apple has started to give some repair firms access to its diagnostic software tools.

The document also lists the spare parts that are available to repair companies, while also explaining there are now no restrictions on the parts of the phone they’re allowed to work with.

The presentation encourages repair companies to “keep doing what you’re doing, with … Apple genuine parts, reliable parts supply, and Apple process and training.”

It is thought this document is a sign Apple is becoming more willing to comply with potential new legislation giving consumers a right-to-repair; a movement gaining more traction, especially in the US and in Apple’s home state of California.

The movement wants to free up consumers to get their devices fixed wherever they wish, rather than have to rely on authorised engineer. That could lead to more choice for consumers and potentially more affordable means of fixing their Apple device.

In the past, Apple has refused warranty service to customers who’ve had items like batteries and displays replaced by those outside of the approved circle. That stance has softened in recent years, but still limits independent retailers’ reach when it comes to repairing Apple gadgets.

Do you think Apple should allow customers more leeway on who repair their phones? Or does Apple make the rules to the benefit of customers? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.