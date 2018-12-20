PSA: Time is running out to get a cheap iPhone battery replacement

Apple iPhone owners have less than two weeks to score a cheap battery replacement as Apple winds down a program offering them for just £25/$29.

Apple has been running replacement program for out-of-warranty devices following anger over its practice of throttling CPU performance on phones with ageing batteries.

Throughout 2018 Apple offered affordable replacements to users with an iPhone 6 up to an iPhone X by means of an apology.

However, that all comes to an end on January 1, when the replacement program ends. From that point it’ll cost £65/£69 to get an iPhone X battery switched out, while older handsets will cost £45/$49.

That’s still cheaper than the previous £75/$79 the company was charging prior to the controversy, which saw some Apple users allege the company was trying to force obsolescence on their older devices in order to push them into an upgrade. Apple, of course, denied this and said it was simply attempting to prevent unscheduled shutdowns with the throttling process.

In iOS 11.3 Apple introduced a Battery Health tool, which shows users the percentage of the maximum capacity a battery is operating at. If the battery has degraded significantly, the app will notify users and recommend a replacement to restore maximum capacity.

The message reads: “Your battery’s health is significantly degraded. An Apple Authorized Service Provider can replace the battery to restore full performance and capacity.” Those with Apple Care+, or with devices within the original warranty, will continue to receive battery replacements for free.

If you want to get your iPhone battery replaced before the January 1 deadline, you can make an appointment at your local Apple Store or send the handset off in the mail.

Do you think Apple has made it right? Or you still upset by the initial lack of transparency Apple granted users when it slowed iPhone CPUs down? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.