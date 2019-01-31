Apple will release two “lower cost” iPads this year, report claims

Apple will launch at least two new “lower cost” iPads this year, according to a new report.

Bloomberg, citing “people familiar” with the company’s plans, reports that an updated version the standard iPad with a “roughly” 10-inch screen will be released this spring, complete with a faster processor.

It will presumably be the successor to the 9.7-inch iPad 2018, which starts at £319 and offers Apple Pencil support, which we awarded full marks in our review.

The report adds that a new iPad Mini − likely to land as the iPad Mini 5 − is also set to hit the market this year, though it isn’t clear when this might happen.

The iPad Mini 4 has been on the market for well over three years now, and we had been expecting its successor to come out in late 2018, when the iPhone XS came out.

That obviously did not happen, and the word on the street now is that the iPad Mini 5 could make an appearance at Apple’s annual Spring event. However, we’re hopeful that the new version of Apple’s mini tablet will cost less than the model it will replace.

Apple currently sells the iPad Mini 4 for £399, though it comes with a whopping 128GB of internal storage.

With the 9.7-inch iPad available for £319 and its successor likely to cost a similar amount, we expect the iPad Mini 5 to come with a significantly storage option, and to hopefully cost much less than its predecessor.

The Bloomberg report adds that an iPad Pro upgrade is also being planned, with a 3D camera designed for augmented reality features expected to be at the heart of the refresh, though it likely won’t launch for at least a year.

Are you an iPad user? What would tempt you into upgrading to a newer model?