Best Headphone Deals: Cheap in-ear, on-ear and Bluetooth headphones

Cheap Headphones Deals: If you’re looking to bag a pair of headphones for cheap ahead of Christmas, you’re in the right place. We’ve got the best deals right here.
Headphones are one of the tech items we get the most use out of each and every day. For that reason, you want to treat your ears right. We’ve rounded up all of the cheapest headphone deals across a range of headphones types. We’ve looked at all of the biggest retailers, from the likes of Amazon to Argos and hand-picked the best headphone deals.
Scroll down to the bottom of the page for some guidance on how to pick a new pair of headphones, otherwise carry on for our top picks right now.
All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.
Best Headphone Deals – Amazon
Right now, Amazon has a load of great deals on active noise-cancelling headphones from some of the biggest brands. If you’re a regular commuter, any of these will be a great choice if you want to block out the world.
Best Amazon Headphone Deals
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
A big saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.
House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireless
A very inexpensive pair of wireless headphones with Bluetooth connectivity and 10 hours playback time when using the battery
Sony MDREX650AP - Gold/black finish
A great sounding pair of in-ears with a not inconsiderable £20 off the asking price
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
There's just under £60 off on B&O's stellar wireless over-ears
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ears
Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.
Sennheiser PXC 550
They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
There's a cracking and substantial discount to be had on B&O Play's wireless earbuds
Best Headphone Deals – Richer Sounds
Best Richer Sound Headphone Deals
AKG K550 MK3
£100 of a stonking pair of headphones, the size of the earpads means they wrap around your ears for total immersion.
Best Headphones Deals – Argos
Best Argos Headphone Deals
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.
Best Headphones Deals – Currys
Best Currys Headphone Deals
Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling
This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.
Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling
They've been surpassed by the QC 35s but the 25s are still stellar noise cancelling over-ears and now with a cracking £170 discount. What's not to love?
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling
You'll struggle to find a better value pair of wireless over-ears
Best Headphones Deals – John Lewis
One of the best parts about buying from John Lewis is its excellent 2-year guarantee on headphones.
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals
Bose QuietComfort QC35 II
You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.
Best Headphone Deals – eBay
Best eBay Headphone Deals
B&O Play by Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H5 In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Black
A great price on these stylish wireless Bluetooth earbuds, which boast great wireless audio quality.
Sony MDR-XB950B1 Wireless Over - Ear Adjustable Headphones - Red
This equals the cheapest price we’ve seen for these tidy wireless headphones this Black Friday. If you like your sound heavy on the bass, they might be for you.
Choosing a headphone deal
If you’re after a pair of headphones you should be crystal clear what type you want, as the come in a number of different shapes and sizes.
First you need to consider form factor. Over ear headphones can offer fantastic audio quality and the best noise isolation, but they’re pretty chunky as a result. On ears are a little smaller but offer less impressive noise isolation, so if you’re walking around London or in an office you’ll still hear a lot of background noise. In-ear are the most discrete option and are the form factor most people opt for.
Then you need to consider what you want them for. If you’re after a pair to use in the office or while traveling, you’ll want a set with ANC (active noise cancelling) which will help block out background noise, like the hum of an engine. If you want to use them in the gym, you’ll want to invest in a sports set with sweat resistance and wing or clip tips. If you plan to use them with your phone, given how few modern handsets have a 3.5mm jack, you’ll probably want to think about going wireless.
After all that you’ll want to think about price. As a rule of thumb headphones are an area where you get what you pay for, so if you care about audio quality it’s always worth investing a little bit more. The difference between some £70 and £100 sets is palpable.
