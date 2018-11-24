Black Friday and Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Black Friday Headphones Deals: It’s Black Friday, and we’re seeing some great deals on headphones. Listen up if you want to save money.

The Black Friday 2018 UK party is well under way, and the likes of Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos and Richer Sounds have all been invited.

These top UK retailers are offering massive discounts on wireless over ear headsets, true wireless Airpod rivals, and sports headphones for the fleet footed.

Best Headphone Deals – Amazon

Right now, Amazon has a load of great deals on active noise-cancelling headphones from some of the biggest brands. If you’re a regular commuter, any of these will be a great choice if you want to block out the world.

RHA Headphones - Amazon Black Friday RHA T10i An interesting pair of in-earphones that offer plenty of power and bravado. RHA MA750 Wireless Perfect for when you're commuting, these earphones don’t fly off your head when you're running. They have some nice up-to-date touches such as USB-C charging too.

One of the best parts about buying from John Lewis is its excellent 2-year guarantee on headphones.

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals Bose QuietComfort QC35 II You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.

We’re particularly drawn to a current Amazon deal on the wonderful Sony WH-1000XM2. They’re wireless, they’re noise cancelling, they pack one heck of an audio punch, and they’re yours for £131 less than they used to be. They’ve been superceded by the 1000XM2, but that’s still a cracking deal.

Apple’s true wireless AirPods have received a small discount, although it’s not much and it’s slowly creeping back up to its original price. Considering Apple doesn’t often reduce its products, this would be a prime time to get one for less than its normal RRP.

Richer Sounds has discounts on a range of AKG headphones. There’s £100 of the K550 Mk3 over-ears, £70 off the N60NC noise cancelling headphones and £30 off the Y50BT.

Elsewhere there’s a mammoth discount on the Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones at John Lewis. Like the Sonys, it’s not the most recent version of the headphone, but £170 off the RRP is a very impressive deal for what are still an excellent pair of headphones.

Still unsure of the sort of headphones you actually want? Scroll down a little and allow us to help you choose.

All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.

Choosing a headphone deal

If you’re after a pair of headphones you should be crystal clear what type you want, as the come in a number of different shapes and sizes.

First you need to consider form factor. Over ear headphones can offer fantastic audio quality and the best noise isolation, but they’re pretty chunky as a result. On ears are a little smaller but offer less impressive noise isolation, so if you’re walking around London or in an office you’ll still hear a lot of background noise. In-ear are the most discrete option and are the form factor most people opt for.

Then you need to consider what you want them for. If you’re after a pair to use in the office or while traveling, you’ll want a set with ANC (active noise cancelling) which will help block out background noise, like the hum of an engine. If you want to use them in the gym, you’ll want to invest in a sports set with sweat resistance and wing or clip tips. If you plan to use them with your phone, given how few modern handsets have a 3.5mm jack, you’ll probably want to think about going wireless.

After all that you’ll want to think about price. As a rule of thumb headphones are an area where you get what you pay for, so if you care about audio quality it’s always worth investing a little bit more. The difference between some £70 and £100 sets is palpable.

