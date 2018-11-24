Trending:

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Thomas Deehan

Black Friday Headphones Deals: It’s Black Friday, and we’re seeing some great deals on headphones. Listen up if you want to save money.

The Black Friday 2018 UK party is well under way, and the likes of Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos and Richer Sounds have all been invited.

These top UK retailers are offering massive discounts on wireless over ear headsets, true wireless Airpod rivals, and sports headphones for the fleet footed.

Best Headphone Deals – Amazon

Right now, Amazon has a load of great deals on active noise-cancelling headphones from some of the biggest brands. If you’re a regular commuter, any of these will be a great choice if you want to block out the world.

Best Amazon Headphone Deals

Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling

The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.

Amazon

Save £111

Now £219.00

Amazon

Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

A big saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.

Amazon

Save £55

Now £34.99

Amazon

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Apple Devices - Charcoal Black

A whopping 50% off these Bose sports headphones. Also available for Android phones.

Amazon

Save £45

Now £44.95

Amazon

Apple AirPods White with Charging Case

A rare saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones. Get while it's still available.

Amazon

Now £149.99

Amazon

House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireless

A very inexpensive pair of wireless headphones with Bluetooth connectivity and 10 hours playback time when using the battery

Amazon

Save 57%

Now £29.99

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones

There's just under £60 off on B&O's stellar wireless over-ears

Amazon

Save £59

Now £190.62

Amazon

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ears

Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.

Amazon

Save £99.96

Now £149.99

Amazon

Sennheiser PXC 550

They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.

Amazon

Save £85.99

Now £239.95

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

There's a cracking and substantial discount to be had on B&O Play's wireless earbuds

Amazon

Save £94

Now £134.99

Amazon

RHA Headphones - Amazon Black Friday

RHA T10i

An interesting pair of in-earphones that offer plenty of power and bravado.

Amazon

Save 61%

Now £58.95

Amazon

RHA MA750 Wireless

Perfect for when you're commuting, these earphones don’t fly off your head when you're running. They have some nice up-to-date touches such as USB-C charging too.

Amazon

Save 25%

Now £98.99

Amazon

Best Headphone Deals – Richer Sounds

Best Richer Sound Headphone Deals

AKG K550 MK3

£100 of a stonking pair of headphones, the size of the earpads means they wrap around your ears for total immersion.

Richer Sounds

Save £100

£99.95

Richer Sounds

AKG N60NC WIRED noise cancellers

These compact on-ears deliver great noise cancellation and convincing sound for under £100.

Richer Sounds

Save £70

£99.95

Richer Sounds

AKG Y50BT

Another fun, excellent-sounding pair of cans from AKG. Bluetooth connectivity, portable design and a rechargeable battery life of 20 hours makes this a steal under £90.

Richer Sounds

Save £30

£89.95

Richer Sounds

Best Headphones Deals – Argos

Best Argos Headphone Deals

Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones

Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.

Argos

Save £20

Now £129.95

Argos

Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Comes with free Powerbeats)

Here's a cracker of a deal – not only are you getting a 20% discount off the price of the Beats Solo 3, but you're also getting a free pair of Powerbeats for your troubles.

Argos

Save £50.05

Now £199.90

Argos

Best Headphones Deals – Currys

Best Currys Headphone Deals

Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Trusted Reviews over-ears of choice just got a massive Black Friday discount

currys

Save £130

£199.99

currys

Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling

This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.

Currys

Save £9.99

Now £250

Currys

Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling

They've been surpassed by the QC 35s but the 25s are still stellar noise cancelling over-ears and now with a cracking £170 discount. What's not to love?

currys

Save £170

£129.99

currys

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling

You'll struggle to find a better value pair of wireless over-ears

currys

Save £70

£79.99

currys

Best Headphones Deals – John Lewis

One of the best parts about buying from John Lewis is its excellent 2-year guarantee on headphones.

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals

Bose QuietComfort QC35 II

You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.

John Lewis

Save £80

Now £289

John Lewis

Best Headphone Deals – eBay

Best eBay Headphone Deals

B&O Play by Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H5 In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Black

A great price on these stylish wireless Bluetooth earbuds, which boast great wireless audio quality.

eBay

Save £96

Now £132.99

eBay

Sony MDR-XB950B1 Wireless Over - Ear Adjustable Headphones - Red

This equals the cheapest price we’ve seen for these tidy wireless headphones this Black Friday. If you like your sound heavy on the bass, they might be for you.

eBay

Save £30

Now £69.99

eBay

Black Friday Headphone deals live now

We’re particularly drawn to a current Amazon deal on the wonderful Sony WH-1000XM2. They’re wireless, they’re noise cancelling, they pack one heck of an audio punch, and they’re yours for £131 less than they used to be. They’ve been superceded by the 1000XM2, but that’s still a cracking deal.

Apple’s true wireless AirPods have received a small discount, although it’s not much and it’s slowly creeping back up to its original price. Considering Apple doesn’t often reduce its products, this would be a prime time to get one for less than its normal RRP.

Richer Sounds has discounts on a range of AKG headphones. There’s £100 of the K550 Mk3 over-ears, £70 off the N60NC noise cancelling headphones and £30 off the Y50BT.

Elsewhere there’s a mammoth discount on the Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones at John Lewis. Like the Sonys, it’s not the most recent version of the headphone, but £170 off the RRP is a very impressive deal for what are still an excellent pair of headphones.

Still unsure of the sort of headphones you actually want? Scroll down a little and allow us to help you choose.

All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.

Choosing a headphone deal

If you’re after a pair of headphones you should be crystal clear what type you want, as the come in a number of different shapes and sizes.

First you need to consider form factor. Over ear headphones can offer fantastic audio quality and the best noise isolation, but they’re pretty chunky as a result. On ears are a little smaller but offer less impressive noise isolation, so if you’re walking around London or in an office you’ll still hear a lot of background noise. In-ear are the most discrete option and are the form factor most people opt for.

Then you need to consider what you want them for. If you’re after a pair to use in the office or while traveling, you’ll want a set with ANC (active noise cancelling) which will help block out background noise, like the hum of an engine. If you want to use them in the gym, you’ll want to invest in a sports set with sweat resistance and wing or clip tips. If you plan to use them with your phone, given how few modern handsets have a 3.5mm jack, you’ll probably want to think about going wireless.

After all that you’ll want to think about price. As a rule of thumb headphones are an area where you get what you pay for, so if you care about audio quality it’s always worth investing a little bit more. The difference between some £70 and £100 sets is palpable.

