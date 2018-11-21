Black Friday Headphone Deals: Grab them while stocks last

Trending:

Thomas Deehan

Black Friday headphone deals: With Black Friday right around the corner, anyone shopping for a new set of headphones has a choice to make. Do you buy now, or wait for the big day?

Black Friday headphone deals: After a new pair of headphones this deals season? Well you’re in luck as there are already a number of banging Black Friday deals running.

Black Friday Headphone deals

Black Friday may officially be a couple of days away but retailers including Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos and Richer Sounds have already rolled out a number of great deals.

These including massive discounts on everything from top end wireless over ears, to discrete true wireless Apple Airpod rivals and sports focused running headphones.

But with so many deals around, and not ever set of headphones being created equal, knowing which to get can be a trick task. Here to help we created a definitive list of the best Black Friday headphone deals currently running.

Headphones come in all shapes and sizes, of course, so we’ve tried to cover the entire spectrum with the following deals round-up.

All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.

Best Headphone Deals – Amazon

Right now, Amazon has a load of great deals on active noise-cancelling headphones from some of the biggest brands. If you’re a regular commuter, any of these will be a great choice if you want to block out the world.

Best Amazon Headphone Deals

Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling High Resolution Headphones with Gesture Control, Activity Recognition, 30 Hours Battery Life - Black

The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded these 10/10 Editor’s Choice in our review. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.

Amazon

Save £131

Now £199.00

Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, designed for Sport, Running and Fitness, Black/Silver

A massive saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.

Amazon

Now £34.99

Apple AirPods White with Charging Case

A rare sizeable saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones.

Amazon

Now £131.49

AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones

Half price for these AKG K92 headphones is an incredible deal – but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon

Now £39.99

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones - Black

There's over £100 off B&O's stellar wireless over-ears

Amazon

Save 114

Now £134.99

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black

Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.

Amazon

Save £99.96

Now £149.99

Sennheiser PXC 550

You can currently bag a bargain on Sennheiser's excellent noise cancelling headphones from Amazon with a whopping saving. They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.

Amazon

Now £244.00

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Apple Devices - Charcoal Black

A whopping 50% off these Bose sports headphones. Also available for Android phones.

Amazon

Save £45

Now £44.95

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Black

There's a cracking discount on B&O Play's wireless earbuds

Amazon

Save £94

Now £134.99

Best Headphones Deals – Argos

Best Argos Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)

Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones

Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.

Argos

Save £20

Now £129.95

Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Comes with free Powerbeats)

Here's a cracker of a deal – not only are you getting a 20% discount off the price of the Beats Solo 3, but you're also getting a free pair of Powerbeats for your troubles.

Argos

Save £50.05

Now £199.90

Best Headphones Deals – Currys

Best Currys Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)

QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black

This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.

Currys

Save £9.99

Now £250

Best Headphones Deals – John Lewis

One of the best parts about buying from John Lewis is its excellent 2-year guarantee on headphones.

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)

Bose® QuietComfort® Noise Cancelling® QC35 II Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth NFC Headphones With Mic/Remote & Built-in Google Assistant & Alexa, Black

You can’t go wrong with the trust Bose QC 35 II headphones, which continue to offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They sound pretty good too.

John Lewis

Save £40

Now £329.00

Best Headphone Deals – eBay

Best eBay Headphone Deals

Sony SP500 In-ear Water Resistant Wireless Sports Headphones - Yellow

A solid set of Bluetooth earphones for fitness fanatics that can withstand sweat and moisture.

eBay

Now £59

JBL Headphone E55 BT

This smart set of headphones provided wireless sound in a travel-friendly foldable form factor.

eBay

Now £69.99

B&O Play by Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H5 In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Black

A great price on these stylish wireless Bluetooth earbuds, which boast great wireless audio quality.

eBay

Save £96

Now £132.99

Sony MDR-XB950B1 Wireless Over - Ear Adjustable Headphones - Red

This equals the cheapest price we’ve seen for these tidy wireless headphones this Black Friday. If you like your sound heavy on the bass, they might be for you.

eBay

Save £30

Now £69.99

Choosing a headphone deal

If you’re after a pair of headphones you should be crystal clear what type you want, as the come in a number of different shapes and sizes.

First you need to consider form factor. Over ear headphones can offer fantastic audio quality and the best noise isolation, but they’re pretty chunky as a result. On ears are a little smaller but offer less impressive noise isolation, so if you’re walking around London or in an office you’ll still hear a lot of background noise. In-ear are the most discrete option and are the form factor most people opt for.

Then you need to consider what you want them for. If you’re after a pair to use in the office or while traveling, you’ll want a set with ANC (active noise cancelling) which will help block out background noise, like the hum of an engine. If you want to use them in the gym, you’ll want to invest in a sports set with sweat resistance and wing or clip tips. If you plan to use them with your phone, given how few modern handsets have a 3.5mm jack, you’ll probably want to think about going wireless.

After all that you’ll want to think about price. As a rule of thumb headphones are an area where you get what you pay for, so if you care about audio quality it’s always worth investing a little bit more. The difference between some £70 and £100 sets is palpable.

