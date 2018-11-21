Black Friday Headphone Deals: Grab them while stocks last

Black Friday Headphones Deals: With Black Friday right around the corner, anyone shopping for a new set of headphones has a choice to make. Do you buy now, or wait for the big day?

After a new pair of headphones this deals season? Well you're in luck as there are already a number of banging Black Friday deals running.

Black Friday may officially be a couple of days away but retailers including Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos and Richer Sounds have already rolled out a number of great deals.

These including massive discounts on everything from top end wireless over ears, to discrete true wireless Apple Airpod rivals and sports focused running headphones.

But with so many deals around, and not ever set of headphones being created equal, knowing which to get can be a trick task. Here to help we created a definitive list of the best Black Friday headphone deals currently running.

Headphones come in all shapes and sizes, of course, so we’ve tried to cover the entire spectrum with the following deals round-up.

All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.

Right now, Amazon has a load of great deals on active noise-cancelling headphones from some of the biggest brands. If you’re a regular commuter, any of these will be a great choice if you want to block out the world.

Best Currys Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high) QuietControl 30 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Black This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.

One of the best parts about buying from John Lewis is its excellent 2-year guarantee on headphones.

Choosing a headphone deal

If you’re after a pair of headphones you should be crystal clear what type you want, as the come in a number of different shapes and sizes.

First you need to consider form factor. Over ear headphones can offer fantastic audio quality and the best noise isolation, but they’re pretty chunky as a result. On ears are a little smaller but offer less impressive noise isolation, so if you’re walking around London or in an office you’ll still hear a lot of background noise. In-ear are the most discrete option and are the form factor most people opt for.

Then you need to consider what you want them for. If you’re after a pair to use in the office or while traveling, you’ll want a set with ANC (active noise cancelling) which will help block out background noise, like the hum of an engine. If you want to use them in the gym, you’ll want to invest in a sports set with sweat resistance and wing or clip tips. If you plan to use them with your phone, given how few modern handsets have a 3.5mm jack, you’ll probably want to think about going wireless.

After all that you’ll want to think about price. As a rule of thumb headphones are an area where you get what you pay for, so if you care about audio quality it’s always worth investing a little bit more. The difference between some £70 and £100 sets is palpable.

