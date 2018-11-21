Graphics Cards Black Friday Deals – The best discounted GPUs

Black Friday Graphics Card deals: Shopping for a new graphics card can be tricky at the best of times, with fluctuating prices and a bewildering range of options. Black Friday’s often your best bet for a GPU bargain.

With Black Friday just around the corner, there’s been no better time to buy a graphics card. That’s mostly thanks to the arrival of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 family, with the the RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 all offering the tantalising ray tracing tech.

If you’re not too fussed about spending around a grand though, you’ll be pleased to know that older generations of Nvidia’s GPUs are likely to receive major price cuts. You’re not missing a huge amount in terms of performance power by investing in the likes of the GTX 1080 Ti, which performs admirable for 4K content.

And if you’re happy to stick with HD gaming for now, the GTX 1060 looks especially tasty as its current price. If you’re in the market for a GPU, then there really is no better time to splash the cash than during Black Friday 2018.

Graphics Card deals live right now

The main question, as always, is what do you want your graphics card for? If you’re after top notch gaming performance at 4K or (more likely) 1440p with super high frame rates, you’re still going to have to spend a fair lick of cash.

If you’re happy at 1080p and lower frame rates, or your demands aren’t geared towards high-end gaming or other graphically intensive tasks, you can grab a decent GPU without breaking the bank.

To that end, we’ve split our deal recommendations into three handy price categories. Pick your budget and shop away.

Prices were correct at time of publication but GPU prices especially are very volatile. Be sure to act quickly if you see a deal you want in case the price rices.

Best graphics card deals for under £100

A graphics card that costs less than £100 can take two forms: Either a very lightweight card to give you a few extra HDMI ports and a slightly bump in multimedia performance, or a gaming chip that’ll help you power through eSports games. We’ll focus on the latter here. These chips will run games such as PUBG, Overwatch, Fortnite, CS:GO, DOTA 2 and more with ease, as well as higher-end games at lower settings.

Best Graphics Card Deals Under £100 MSI RADEON RX 550 AERO OC ITX 2GB GDDR5 Graphics Card Ebuyer has the cheapest current-generation gaming graphics card we could find, with this impressive deal on an MSI Radeon RX 550. This ultra-compact model will power through eSports games and fit into even the smallest gaming PC builds. Ideal for that LAN PC you’ve been meaning to build. Free next-day delivery seals the deal.

Best graphics card deals under £250

Graphics cards between £200 and £250 is where things start to get exciting for fans of triple-A games. It’s at this point you can crank up the detail settings to High at Full HD resolution and expect smooth frame rates.

Best graphics card deals under £500

Between £300 and £500 you’ll start finding graphics cards that can play the latest games at resolutions beyond HD, typically best-suited to either ultra-high refresh rate monitors at Full HD, or 1440p monitors at 60fps.

That’s it for our current pick of the best graphics card deals. As mentioned, if you’ve seen anything that catches your eye, act fast as the volatility of graphics cards means that prices can change at a moment’s notice.

