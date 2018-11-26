Cyber Monday Holiday Flight Deals – Take-off with these incredible sales

These incredible flight deals are going strong into Cyber Monday and represent some of the top Black Friday 2018 deals you can still find, with British Airways and easyJet among the airlines offering significant savings for the mega sales event.

Unmissable Cyber Monday flight deals are currently being offered by British Airways, which has price slashed a load of flights to top destinations: highlights include cheap flights to Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Rome and a whole lot more.

Better still, there’s a 2-for-1 offer on BA Business Class flights all around the world – as well as the destinations we’ve mentioned above, you could also go to Abu Dhabi, Jamaica, or China in absolute luxury on the cheap.

Flight Deals for Cyber Monday 2018: BA and easyJet Black Friday price slashes still going

In addition to BA’s epic savings, you can also save big on EasyJet flights. Today’s Cyber Monday easyJet deals might not afford you quite as much luxury as flying business class with BA, but for a short hop flight, they represent great value.

Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Copenhagen and Barcelona are just some of the incredible easyJet holiday destinations available at a fraction of the price this Cyber Monday.

Note that BA’s flight deals expire at midnight today (Monday November 26), while easyJet’s Cyber Monday flight sale finishes on November 28.

Get Deals: Save £50 on city breaks with EasyJet for Black Friday only

