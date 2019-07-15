This Chromebook’s price on Amazon is now even sweeter thanks to Prime Day deal

If you’re searching around for a cheap ‘n cheerful laptop this Prime Day, then this HP Chromebook 14 deal may be the deal you’re looking for.

Already a steal at £219, Amazon’s sweetening the deal by knocking £39.01 off of its usual price. You’d be hard pressed to find a workhorse laptop as cheap as this.

Chromebooks are typically not high performing machines, but that’s because they’re not designed to be – they’re lightweight laptops aimed at students, school children, or anyone in need of something inexpensive and primarily for doing homework and writing essays.

To this end, the HP Chromebook 14-db0003na is ideally suited. Thanks to Chrome OS, access to Google’s suite of free productivity apps – Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides – is built in to the software, and, when you create or sign in with a Google Account, you get 15GB of cloud storage for free.

That’s just as well, as local storage of 32MB is a little on the thin ground – but you can expand that with a microSD card, if need be.

As the HP Chromebook 14-db0003na runs Chrome OS, you’ll also be able to install and run some Android apps and games from the Google Play store here – including Netflix – meaning for times when work is done and you need to relax, you’ll be able to catch up with the latest shows.

