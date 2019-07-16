If you’re on the hunt for some budget Apple AirPods alternatives this Amazon Prime Day 2019 then this deal should be right up your street.

Currently, Amazon is offering the Mobvoi TicPods Free wireless earbuds for just £83. That’s a hefty £36 (30%) saving off the usual Amazon price of £119. As this is a Prime Day deal you will, of course, need a Prime membership to pick up this saving.

The TicPods Free are truly wireless buds that completely ditch the cable, just like Apple’s AirPods. They come with a charging case too that’ll take the usual 4 hour battery life up to an impressive 18 hours and they have handy touch controls on the side to skip through tracks.

One thing these buds have that the AirPods don’t is a water-resistant coating. They’re rated with an IPX5 rating and that’ll help them withstand dust and sweat. As they use Bluetooth these headphones can be used with both Android and iPhones, along with other devices like laptops and wearables.

TicPods Free for just £83 (down from £119)

Other features include support for both Google Assistant and Siri, automatic ear detection and multiple ear tips to get the perfect fit.

In our glowing 4.5/5 review, we said: “If you’re after a set of true-wireless earphones that won’t break the bank then the TicPods Free tick all the right boxes. The earphones offer above-average audio quality, a comfortable fit and decent battery life. In nearly every way they’re superior to competing and moderately more expensive sets, like the Apple AirPods.”

