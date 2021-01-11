CES: Skagen unveils new e-ink hybrid smartwatch with 2-week battery life

As part of this year’s Fossil Group presentation at CES 2021, the brand new Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR was announced – Skagen’s take on the Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch that was released back in 2019.

The Jorn utilises an e-ink display to stretch its battery life to a quoted 14+ days on a single charge. The e-ink display also allows the Jorn to stay in an always-on state for that duration, a huge advantage over AMOLED display smartwatches.

Available in 42mm and 38mm sizes, the Jorn boasts physical dials for displaying the time just above the smart display, very much in a similar fashion to the Withings ScanWatch.

Just as with the original Fossil Hybrid HR, users will be able to customise complications that appear on the watch face to suit their needs, such as swapping out the step counter for a constant look at your heart rate.

The Skagen Jorn Hybrid will retail for $195 (roughly £144/€160), and while there’s no official release date set for the watch just yet, Fossil has said that it will appear in early 2021.

From its focus on being a fashionable timepiece first, it’s clear that the Jorn will appeal more so to a casual audience as opposed to any fitness fanatics. While the device can track your workout and your heart rate, you’ll need to have your phone with you if you want to use GPS tracking.

Still, the Jorn is designed to be worn as a 24/7 smartwatch, with sleep tracking capabilities and water resistance up to 3ATM included.

Thus far, we’ve been impressed with Fossil’s Skagen brand watches, with last year’s Skagen Falster 3 receiving high praise for its stylish design and fast performance.

Stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for our full review of the Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR smartwatch.