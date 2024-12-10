CES 2025: What to expect

We’re about to enter the new year, but that doesn’t mean your favourite tech companies will be resting. The start of January marks one of the biggest tradeshows in the industry: CES.

CES – or the Consumer Electronics Show – is less than a month away and the rumours have been mounting.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about CES 2025, including when and where it’s taking place and what products we expect to be announced this year.

When is CES 2025?

CES 2025 is set to take place in Las Vegas from January 7-10 2025. However, announcements typically begin a day earlier as brands showcase their latest products at the tradeshow.

CES is a trade-only event, meaning you need to be affiliated with the consumer technology industry to attend. However, Trusted Reviews will be on the floor again this year, meaning you can check back here for all the latest news and hands-on from the team.

What to expect from CES 2025

RDNA 4 GPUs from AMD

AMD will be holding a CES press event on January 6 to unveil the company’s “next generation of innovation across gaming, AI PC, and commercial”, according to SVP and GM of Computing and Graphics Jack Huynh.

According to a report by VideoCardz, this could be in reference to the mid-range RDNA 4 GPUs, the Ryzen AI Max ‘Strix Halo’ and the Ryzen Pro (workstation) series.

LG G4

LG G and C series OLED TVs

Two LG TVs have been spotted having undergone certification for 165Hz at 4K resolution in South Korea’s Institute of Mechanical, Electrical and Electronic Testing’s database (via FlatPanelsHD)

The C5 and G5 appear to be successors to LG’s C4 and G4 OLED TVs. Photos and information from the database suggest there will be no major design changes and that the brighter MLA OLED panel will still be exclusive to the G series.

The next generation of Android phones

Qualcomm announced its newest chipset – the Snapdragon 8 Elite – in October 2024. The flagship chipset underwent a branding refresh this year, bringing onboard the same Elite branding present on the Snapdragon X Elite laptop chipset.

We’re likely to see a handful of Android phones announced at CES that will make use of this latest chipset, though other companies may wait until MWC 2025. Some brands confirmed to be in attendance this year include Samsung, Asus and TCL.