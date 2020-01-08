It’s CES 2020 this week in Vegas and the news is constant. From new TVs, many of which are 8K, to foldable laptops and rooms full of smart home tech the amount of stuff announced can often be overwhelming.

Here we’ve rounded up five stories and trends of the show to get you right up-to-date.

Sony unveiled an actual car and it looks glorious

Sony’s CES 2020 press conference wasn’t full of surprises – or it looked like it was going that way until the firm pulled the wraps off the Vision-S electric car.

This is a seriously futuristic vehicle that’s full of screens both on the dashboard and seatbacks, high-end sound equipment capable of playing 360-degree audio in each individual seat and even some of Sony’s CMOS sensors keeping watch around the car.

Sadly, you won’t be able to actually buy this car but the ideas behind it are certainly exciting enough.

OLED TVs are getting smaller to fit in your tiny flats

If you live in a flat in a big city then the likelihood is that you won’t have a lot of space to play with, something which might have previously put you off picking up an OLED. 55-inches used to be the minimum size of most OLED TVs and for many, including me, that was just too big.

Thankfully, both Sony and LG announced sub-50-inch OLED TVs at CES 2020 and with the next-gen of consoles coming this year in the form of Xbox Series X and PS5 this might be the ideal time to upgrade your set.

The Sony A9 48-inch packs the same tech as its larger siblings, including support for Dolby Vision HDR and Sony’s Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. Then there’s the LG Gallery 48CX, which is a seriously good looking TV and part of the brand’s new 2020 TV line.

5G is coming to more than just phones this year

2019 was the year 5G properly hit and throughout the latter half of the year we saw most of the main UK networks turn the service on and pretty much every big phone maker aside from Apple and Samsung release 5G phones.

CES 2020 has seen 5G hit more devices, including portable routers and laptops. Lenovo, for instance, teamed with Qualcomm on the Yoga 5G which boasts the 8cx processor and X55 5G modem. Lenovo also said its clever ThinkPad X1 Fold will have optional 5G available too.

In terms of routers, Razer showed off the Silo 5G which is a concept designed to keep gamers connected on the go. Linksys also combined 5G and Wi-Fi 6 in the form of the Velop 5G mesh gateway which is supposed to extend the 5G signal throughout your home. Finally, there’s the Netgear Nighthawk M5 mobile hotspot, which again combines 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

Tablets aren’t left out either as shortly before CES Samsung announced it was bringing a 5G version of its Tab S6 to market.

SanDisk made the biggest external SSD – in prototype form

CES is always home to a load of concept devices and 2020 is no exception. We’ve covered both the OnePlus Concept One and Alienware UFO but this 8TB external SSD from SanDisk is also worthy of note.

This is the largest portable SSD going and it has an impressive transfer rate of 20Gbps. Hopefully we’ll see it come to market soon enough.

Impossible Foods is branching out into pork, including sausages

Impossible Foods is becoming a regular at CES and it shows just much ‘tech’ goes into this plant-based food. This year we saw the launch of Impossible Pork, complete with fake pork banh mi sandwiches and shumai dumplings both of which seemed to go down well.

We’re not sure when this new ‘meat’ will make its way into restaurants but a partnership to supply Burger King with a breakfast sausage was also announced.

