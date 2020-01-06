This CES 2020 Alexa-powered mirror gives you personal beauty tips

The Venus Smart Makeup Mirror is one of the standout gadgets of CES 2020, boasting multiple functions such as an Alexa-supported smart display speaker, mood lamp and a standard makeup mirror.

The mirror doubles up as a touchscreen, and is capable of displaying animations. Ask Alexa for the weather and the Venus Smart Makeup Mirror will see the temperature reading and weather animation pop up on the screen.

With an integrated speaker, Alexa will speak back to you just like it would with an Amazon Echo speaker. With the smart speaker technology integrated into this makeup mirror, you’ll be able to find out the weather, check your calendar and play music via Spotify, all while you give your face a makeover. You can even use the display for video calling a friend.

The Venus Smart Makeup Mirror also feature Skin Diagnostic technology. Here the smart device can detect red skin or wrinkles, and then suggest cosmetic remedies to improve your skin quality.

While obviously not one of the more advanced features, the mood lamp function of the Venus Smart Makeup Mirror will still certainly be a very helpful one. The rear of the mirror has a light, so when you flip it back in a 90-degree angle it will start functioning like a mood lamp. You can change the light to various colours too.

The Venus Smart Makeup Mirror was named as CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree, proving this is one of the most exciting gadgets to be shown at the Las Vegas tech conference.

When will you be able to buy one? The Venus Smart Makeup Mirror has been confirmed to launch in March 2020. There’s no official price for the Venus Smart Makeup Mirror just yet, although I was told to expect it to be available somewhere under $400.

