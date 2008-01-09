CES 2008: Creative Upgrades Players & Speakers

Little is the new large.

As you’ve probably noticed, there has already been a veritable onslaught of announcements at CES 2008 both little and large but in terms of physical dimensions they don’t come much smaller than this collection…



First up, Creative has once again been fiddling with its Stones (pun most definitely intended) – this time adding a teeny external speaker to both the Zen Stone (originally reviewed in May) and the LCDed Zen Stone Plus (ogled by us in July). The former of these also gets a step up in capacity to match its bigger brother with 2GB while both are good for 20 hours of continuous music playback and weigh just 24g and 27g respectively.



Even better, prices for the duo remain at rock bottom levels with a 2GB Stone retailing for just $49.99 (£25) and a 2GB Zen Stone Plus barely more at $59.99 (£30) – both low enough to give even the marvellous SanDisk Sansa Clip a run for its money.



Release dates for the dynamic duo have yet to be formally announced but given the incremental nature of the upgrades expect them any minute.



Sticking with small, Creative has also extended its admirable line of GigaWorks speakers with the announcement of the diddy ‘HD50’ model. Little information was given out other than the boast of exceptional size / performance ratio but with Creative’s High Definition Drivers and BasXPort technology is going inside (which performed so well in the GigaWorks T20 and T40 models we’re prepared to believe it.



Once more price and availability remains a mystery – but I’ll bet you a pretty penny on them dropping before the end of Q1.



Link:

Creative Zen Stone

Creative Zen Stone Plus

No page yet for the HD50s