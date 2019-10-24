Where to watch Celtic vs Lazio tonight – on TV and online

Where and when to watch Celtic vs Lazio tonight

The green half of Glasgow tonight plays host to one of Italy’s most historic clubs, Lazio, in a Europa League group stage match. Celtic currently top the group with four points. Lazio are third, with three points. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Celtic vs Lazio this evening.

Celtic vs Lazio kick-off time

The game kicks off at 8pm BST, at Glasgow’s glorious Celtic Park.

Celtic vs Lazio TV channel

BT has exclusive broadcast rights for the Europa League in the UK, and Celtic vs Lazio is being shown on BT Sport 3.

How to live stream Celtic vs Lazio − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream Celtic vs Lazio, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Celtic vs Lazio − Match preview

This fixture is Neil Lennon’s 50th European match as a manager. He’ll be hoping Celtic can follow up on their weekend success, after they hammered Ross County 6-0 at Celtic Park.

Currently, in league terms, Lazio are sitting one place below their cross-town rivals, Roma, in 7th. At the weekend they fought to a 3-3 draw with Atalanta.

Conversely Celtic are, as always, flying high at the top of the SPL. Only goal difference separates them from second place Rangers though. Celtic will have to watch out for Lazio’s star man, Ciro Immobile. The Italy international has, so far, scored 96 goals in 143 games for Lazio. Will he add to his tally tonight?

Lazio have already suffered a shocking defeat to Cluj in this competition, and look less than confident in European football. They leaked three goals again at the weekend too, though they did walk away with a point.

The boys in green will miss midfield powerhouse Olivier Ntcham though, who is out with an ankle injury. Ryan Christie returns from suspension though to bolster the squad.

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…