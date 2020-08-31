Cello teams up with Google for affordable Android smart TVs

British TV manufacturer Cello Electronics announced a partnership with Google to produce a new range of smart, Android TVs.

UK TV manufacturer Cello Electronics are known for their cost-effective TVs, and their latest range sees them team with Google to develop an exclusive range of smart TVs that will feature Google Assistant, Chromecast and Google Play Store out of the box.

The added smart functionality will, according to Cello, make watching TV even simpler on their sets. With built-in Google Assistant, users can activate hands-free interaction by saying ‘ok Google’ or pressing the mic button on the remote. Chromecast offers the ability to cast content from another device straight to the TV.

And with Google Play Store built into the set’s interface, viewers will be able to access a range of services and apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and catch-up apps like BBC iPlayer. The TVs will also factor in Freeview Play, bringing an additional 85 channels, plus the rest of the UK catch-up apps.

The initial range will be in 24- 32-, 40-, 43- and 50-inch sizes, with larger formats to follow later. However, the first batch of TVs to go on sale will be HD-ready and Full HD sets. Cello have said they’ll be expanding the range to include 4K TVs in January 2021, which will be available in 50-, 55- and 70-inch models.

Brian Palmer, CEO of Cello Electronics said: “Partnering with Google has been a fantastic move for us as a British business. To be able to give our customers viewing choices not only from Google Play Store and Freeview Play content, but to be able to cast directly from your phone to the TV is technology that we’re thrilled to share.”

Developed exclusively by Google for Cello Electronics, the new Android TV range is available to buy on Amazon, eBay and several other online retailers. Prices start at £179.99 for the 24-inch model.

