Celebrate Rogue One release with these discounted Star Wars lights

If you’re feeling the Star Wars hype, then these themed night lights could be the perfect last-minute Christmas gift – even if it’s for yourself.

Today, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hits cinemas, so it’s the perfect time to make an impulse purchase. Fortunately, Zavvi has discounted a wide range of Star Wars night lights, which are perfect for kids and adults alike.

The discounted items include lights shaped like R2-D2, C-3PO, Kylo Ren, BB-8, the Millennium Falcon, Yoda’s Lightsaber, and plenty more.

Here’s a list of the discounted night lights that are available to buy:

And there are a whole load more Star Wars themed lights available at Zavvi too, if you’re keen to kit out your entire home with glowing Jedi fixtures.

You should also check out our Best Star Wars Toys round-up for the latest and greater toys and memorabilia based on the Star Wars universe.

Rogue One became available in UK cinemas on December 15, and is the first Star Wars Anthology film i.e. it’s not part of the core franchise. In fact, it’s a standalone story set just before the events of the original Star Wars movie, and follows a group of Rebel spies hoping to steal design schematics for the Death Star.

The film began shooting near London back in 2015, and premiered five days ago in Los Angeles. Rogue One is directed by Gareth Edwards, and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelssohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker.

Related: Rogue One X-Wing is the best VR game we’ve played

Watch: The best video games of 2016

Have you seen Rogue One yet? Tell us what you thought of the movie in the comments below – but no spoilers!