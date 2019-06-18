CD Projekt Red reveals PC specs that powered Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 2019

Cyberpunk 2077 had a visually spectacular demo at E3 2019, leading many players to believe it’d be impossible to run on their own hardware.

Well, CD Projekt Red has provided some context to the discussion by unveiling the PC specifications used to power the show’s 50-minute gameplay demo.

Reported by Spieltimes, the system used to run Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 2019 boasted the following specs:

CPU: Intel i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz

Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-I GAMING

RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws V, 2x16GB, 3000MHz, CL15

GPU: Titan RTX

SSD: Samsung 960 Pro 512 GB M.2 PCIe

PSU: Corsair SF600 600W

We can feel our wallets burning already if Cyberpunk 2077 ends up being this demanding upon its April 2020 launch.

Although, we imagine plenty of optimizing is yet to happen on the hardware front. It will also be launching for PS4 and Xbox One, offering 4K support on higher tier consoles.

CD Projekt Red revealed during the year’s biggest gaming show that Cyberpunk 2077 will take advantage of ray-tracing technology with Nvidia RTX graphics cards. That is, if your rig can handle it.

We had a chance to see Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 2019 and came away impressed once again by the ambitious RPG. Here’s a snippet from our preview:

‘Cyberpunk 2077 continues to look like a phenomenal RPG experience, with CD Projekt Red keen to push forward benchmarks in open-world design, storytelling and the importance of creating your own character.

Night City is V’s to help grow, destroy or eventually come to call their own, all through decisions the player makes. Of course, it’s all bark and no bite at the moment – but we know CDPR has the chops to pull this off.’

I also had a chat with one of the game’s art directors, discovering that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t limit players by gender identity, offering plentiful customisaton options when it launches next year.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 16, 2020. Are you excited for it? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.