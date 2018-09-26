Castlevania Requiem brings two classic titles to PS4 next month

Konami has announced Castlevania Requiem, a new collection of titles coming exclusively to PlayStation 4.

Having emerged prematurely after being spotted on a Korean Ratings Board, Konami has now dropped official confirmation on what Requiem is all about.

Launching on October 26, Castlevania Requiem will include Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood in a single complete package.

Described as an “all-new console experience” by Konami, we’re hoping to see a few improvements and features rather than a straight port of the original games.

Aside from the release of PES 2019, Zone of the Enders 2nd Runner and the ill-received Metal Gear Survive, Konami has been relatively quiet on the gaming front in 2019.

Considering the beloved legacy behind Castlevania, both Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood would be perfectly suited for a Nintendo Switch release, too.

The brevity of its reveal trailer makes us very curious to see more from Castlevania Requiem, and whether or not the PS4 exclusivity will bring with it any benefits.

