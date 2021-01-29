Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and more are coming to Virgin TV for free

Virgin Media has announced that it will be making seven premium kids channels free for its over three million Virgin TV users – but only for a limited time.

From February 1, all Virgin TV users in the UK will be able to watch Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, Boomerang, Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Nick Jr and Nick Jr Too at no extra cost.

This means kids will be able to watch popular shows, from classics such as Tom and Jerry and Looney Tunes to more modern favourites, including Blippi, Peppa Pig, PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Masha and the Bear, Adventure Time and more.

Kids will also be able to access content on the go, with hundreds of educational videos and kids box sets available on phones and tablets through the Virgin TV Go app, while the service has also extended free access to Hopster across February and March for younger children.

The ad-free phone tablet and smart TV app offers curriculum-based shows, games, books, music and books to pre-schoolers stuck at home. Hopster is usually priced at £4.99 a month after a seven day free trial, so this is a great way to try out the app for a month without subscribing.

“We recognise the pressures on families to both educate and entertain the kids at home during lockdown”, said Chief TV & Entertainment Officer David Bouchier. “That’s why during February, we are giving our customers access to a great line-up of kids channels and programmes that foster fun and encourage learning, at no extra cost”.

All of the above content will be available at no extra cost to Virgin TV users from February 1 to March 3, with Hopster extending until March 31. To access them all you need to do is sign up – or already be signed up – to Virgin TV.

Of course, Virgin Media isn’t the only TV service offering additional perks right now. Sky announced an equally tempting range of freebies coming to its Sky VIP programme this week, including original movies, a fitness app and Highbrow – a kids app which, like Hopster, offers ad-free, educational content to 1-11 year olds.