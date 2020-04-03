Cartoon Network is launching free gaming apps to keep your kids entertained

Cartoon Network is doing its bit to keep kids entertained during coronavirus lockdown. Now, the channel is launching two new gaming apps to keep little ones busy.

Today marks the launch of Cartoon Network GameBox, a virtual toy box with loads of Cartoon Network favourites appearing in interactive games. The app is free and available to download now from the App Store and Google Play.

Cartoon Network GameBox offers the likes of Ben 10, The Amazing World of Gumball, Apple and Onion and much more. There are loads of genres of fun on the app, the games on offer include action titles, adventure, puzzle, racing, football and loads more.

Tappable on-screen ‘toys’ encourage kids to further explore the app and – Cartoon Network hopes – set the app apart from some of the competition. Expect more games to be added later too, with more Cartoon Network favourites.

When you download Cartoon Network GameBox, you also gain the ability to download games, so they’re playable without an internet connection. That could be a useful tool at a time when many homes are finding their broadband a little stretched.

Next week the network is introducing another app for kids, entitled Cartoon Network’s Party Dash. It’s a fast-paced action title that sees players take on the roles of Cartoon Network characters like Ben 10, before racing through obstacles, traps and enemies. The winner is the character who survives their perilous dash the longest.

In the game you will be able to unlock and customise ten popular Cartoon Network characters, including Four Arms, Heatblast, XLR8, Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Penny, Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear. The app is also free and launches April 9.

