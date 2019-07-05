Carphone Warehouse will pay you £10 to visit its stores this weekend

Fancy a tenner? Carphone Warehouse is offering customers a £10 voucher just for coming in, to see if they can “pull a Switcheroo.”

From today until Monday July 8, Carphone Warehouse is willing to give every customer that walks in £10, to come in and see how much they can save if they switch their mobile phone contracts.

What’s brought this on? Ofcom’s recent switch to regulations, letting you get your PAC code with just a text message, has inspired Carphone Warehouse to try and get consumers to come in, and whether or not you decide to change, you’ll walk away with a £10 voucher redeemable at Currys PC World.

The only catch is you need to go through a full “Pinpoint Journey” in a Carphone Warehouse store, but you don’t need to actually go ahead to get your voucher; the company are just hoping that by showing you what you can save, you won’t be able to resist.

“When you switch with us rather than going to your network direct you save an average of £228. We’ll also give you up to £270 for your old phone and deliver your new one with FREE next day delivery 7 days a week.” claim Carphone Warehouse in a post explaining it.

So, that’s nice. If your phone contract is a little too pricey, you can swing into a Carphone Warehouse and they’ll give you cash just for checking out your options.

