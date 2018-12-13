90s PC gaming geeks will be delighted by Netflix’s new Carmen Sandiego show

International super thief, Carmen Sandiego is set to return to your screens with Netflix announcing a newly rebooted show, on schedule to arrive sometime in 2019.

Tamagotchis, AOL, Pokémon cards, frosted tips – the 90s gave us so many great things (OK, maybe not the tips) but one aspect that kids who grew up in this golden age of innovation and entertainment* will undoubtedly have fond memories of has to be the sheer number of brilliant cartoons that were on TV. Alongside X-Men, Batman: The Animated Series and Doug, Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego? stood out as one of the best kids TV shows of the early 90s. *depending on who you ask.

Born out of an edutainment video game series that launched in the late 80s, the animated series was first broadcast in the States back in 1994 and ran for 40 episodes, spanning four series over five years.

The character has been revived in one form or another over the years but Netflix’s take on the show looks to bring a wholly new art style to the table. The show’s aesthetic seems to centre on a strong cut-out appearance that forgoes the line art of its forerunners.

Netflix has also called upon the talents of Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) to voice the titular thief and her associate, currently only known as ‘Player’. The show itself is aiming to go beyond just the ‘where’ of the lead character to also explore the ‘who’, taking a closer look at Sandiego’s origins and the path that led her to becoming a master in international criminal mastermind.

Episode one of reboot is set to air on January 18, with the season currently slated to take the form of a 20-episode run, with each episode running approximately 22 minutes. There are also plans to follow the new animated series up with a live-action movie, again with Rodriquez starring as Sandiego.

