Cards Against Humanity’s latest Black Friday stunt is utterly superb

Read it and weep. Cards Against Humanity’s utterly, utterly ludicrous 99% off Black Friday sale is over, and… we’re not really sure where to start.

The people behind of the much-loved card game have been flogging all sorts of weird and wonderful items for bargain basement prices (via The Verge), including an 85-inch Sony TV for $35 (down from $3500), an 8-foot long gummy candy python weighing 27 pounds for $1.49 (down from $1490), a 10-day all-inclusive trip to Antarctica for $180 (down from $18,000) a 1.5 carat diamond ring for $32.15 (down from $3215), and a $100 bill for $1 (down from… ah).

We’re genuinely gutted to report that the flash-sale is now over. At the time of publication, Cards Against Humanity’s dedicated Black Friday website − which is flashing up a few choice words for Amazon’s Jeff Bezos − reads: “Black Friday is over. These deals will return in a thousand years”.

Here are some of the offers that brought a smile to our faces:

Cards against Humanity has made no secret of its disdain for Black Friday, and it has a short but amusing relationship with the shopping event.

Last year, it ditched cards for a new but strangely familiar brand of crisps called Prongles. The year before, it raised more than $100,000 to dig a hole. In 2015, it sent out actual manure to people.

“Black Friday probably represents the worst things about our culture,” Cards Against Humanity co-creator Max Temkin said of the latest stunt. “It’s this really repulsive consumerist frenzy right after a day about being thankful for what you have. So it’s always seemed like a really good subject for parody to us.”

