Captain Marvel leads the charge of new November content on Sky Cinema

Sky has long been one of the big guns when it comes to home entertainment. Here are some of the best films that will be available for Sky Cinema subscribers in November.

We were hugely impressed by the Sky Q service – it’s a top end, flexible viewing experience and the new option to add Netflix to your Sky package has only added to that flexibility.

Having Netflix as an ally, rather than a direct competitor, was an interesting move from Sky, especially when they offer so much film content themselves, as these new offerings demonstrate.

One of the most eye-catching titles making its way to Sky Cinema in November is Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. She plays the title character, who crash lands on earth in 1995 with memory loss, attracting the interest of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his S.H.I.E.L.D agents. A typically action-packed superhero story ensues.

The film saw Marvel air their first solo female lead and received favourable reviews, with Empire’s Helen O’Hara praising Larson’s performance and writing: “This is not another cheap girl-power cliché; it’s an explicitly feminist apotheosis.”

Another blockbuster set to land on Sky Cinema is Disney’s Dumbo remake. It received mixed reviews but for Disney fans it’s a must watch.

Tim Burton directs, with Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny Devito starring. The film tells the story of Dumbo, a magical elephant who learns to fly using his massive ears. Sky will remain the best place to watch Disney films until Disney Plus arrives in the UK.

One of the highlights contained within the ‘Five Star Movies’ section is 1964’s Zulu.

Zulu features Michael Caine is his breakthrough role. It tells the story of a small group of British soldiers who, following the catastrophic defeat of a larger, nearby British force, are forced to defend their small mission from a huge army of Zulu warriors in the Battle of Rorke’s Drift.

Numerous Victoria Cross medals were won during the course of the battle, the medal being the British Army’s highest military honour for bravery in the face of the enemy. The story is an engaging one and is well worth watching if you haven’t seen it.

Beyond those three films, here are some more making their way onto Sky Cinema in November:

Little Monsters

Miss Bala

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Anna and the Apocalypse

Gone With the Wind

Jaws

The Graduate

Shawshank Redemption

The Dark Knight

Vertigo

