Capcom is making Jill Valentine and the Nemesis way more terrifying in the Resident Evil 3 remake

Capcom’s reinvention of the iconic Raccoon City looks more chilling than ever in the latest look at the Resident Evil 3 remake, according to a fresh blog post.

The PlayStation team got hands-on with the game and revealed some interesting new details for fans. There’s a couple of short video glimpses here, giving you a hint of what to expect from the upcoming horror-shooter.

Firstly, photo-realistic visuals bring Raccoon City, Jill Valentine and her lurking enemies into sharper focus than ever.

Jill also has some new moves, see below her new ‘evade’ move (press R1 and left stick,) which is slightly reminiscent of the roll Geralt of Rivia is so often forced to employ in The Witcher 3, though the monsters giving chase are a little different…

Related: Our hands on with Resident Evil 3

Jill also gets a new ‘Perfect Dodge’ capability. Press X at just the right time as an enemy tries to grab Jill and she will evade them, bagging a time-slowing window in which to reply to their assault.

Jill’s knife no longer degrades and ammo crafting, weapon modding, environmental traps and lock-picking are all key to survival in Raccoon City.

Unfortunately for Jill, her enemies are also getting an upgrade. Nemesis is more fearsome than ever, with tentacle-grab and leap capabilities. Temporarily defeating Nemesis can see him drop supply cases.

Another frightening enemy that players will face is the Hunter Gamma. It lives underground, taking Jill into some tense, limited-visibility fire-fights.

Related: Resident Evil 3 Remake — Everything we know about the upcoming survival horror

All the signs are good, as the remake’s April release date edges closer. When our reviewer, Jade King, got hands-on with the game, she was hugely impressed, writing:

“Resident Evil 3 is poised to be yet another home run for Capcom, albeit with the ambitious gamble of [questionable multiplayer mode] Project Resistance, which itself still has enough competent ingredients to be a fun addition to the stellar single-player campaign. Jill Valentine’s fight for survival has been recreated for modern platforms with truly stunning production values, ready to terrify a whole new generation of players alongside hardened veterans.”

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…