The Canton Smart Soundbar 10 brings Atmos to your living room

Canton has followed up its Smart Soundbar 9 with the Smart Soundbar 10, another sleek unit that boasts Dolby Atmos and Chromecast connectivity.

The Smart Soundbar 10 sits on top of the Smart Soundbar 9 in Canton’s smart soundbar range. They’re similar in a few ways, sharing comparable dimensions, with the Soundbar 10 7cm tall and 10cm deep, but a greater length at 99cm.

Built from reinforced MDF, the top is covered with heat-treated glass and has an embedded touch-sensitive control panel, with an integrated metal grille on the front.

The Soundbar 10 also carries the same number of drive units as the Soundbar 9, but in a different configuration. Powered by 300 watts of amplification, there are four bass drivers that fire upwards, with two of them converting to full-range units when Dolby Atmos is in play. Two front-facing midrange drivers are also joined by two fabric dome tweeters.

The Smart Soundbar 10 comes with Google Chromecast and Spotify Connect built-in, offering access to the likes of Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and TuneIn. Hi-res Audio is supported – up to 24-bit/96kHz over Wi-Fi and 24-bit/192kHz over HDMI.

Connectivity extends to Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth (aptX), with four HDMI ports – three inputs and one output – with all of them carrying support for HDCP2.2. The sole HDMI output supports ARC connection a TV.

The connections are rounded out with one optical, one coaxial and a stereo RCA analogue input. There’s also dedicated subwoofer output, but you can wireless ‘hook’ a subwoofer or satellite speakers to the Soundbar 10 by adding the Smart Sub 8 or Smart Soundbox 3 speakers.

Alongside Atmos, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital surround and DTS-HD soundtracks are supported, or the listener could opt for two-channel stereo. The inclusion of lipsync technology should ensure that speech is synchronised with the action on screen. The soundbar’s bass, midrange and treble controls can be tweaked or if you fancy opting for the soundbar’s own presets, there are three available to choose from.

The Smart Soundbar 10 goes on sale in September for £899 and is available in black or silver finishes.

