Canton announces new DM76 and DM101 soundbases

Canton’s latest soundbases, the DM76 and DM101, have arrived in the UK to transform your TV sound with these new versions now larger than previous generations to accommodate bigger TVs

Remember the soundbase? Crashing in on the soundbar party, the soundbase were similar in idea – giving your flatscreen TV sound a boost – but the execution was different. It sat underneath your TV, supporting its weight while pumping out a powerful sound.

With the DM76 (£449) and DM101 (£549), Canton is hoping to replicate the success of its (well-reviewed) DM50, DM55 and DM60 soundbases from a few years ago.

Bigger than the previous efforts and able to support up to 40 kg of weight, the DM76 is intended for TV sizes 40 inches and bigger. Inside is a 200W amplifier that drives a two-way stereo loudspeaker array that’s made up of a pair of 50mm midrange drivers and two 19mm fabric-dome tweeters. A downward-firing sub brings to the table four 100mm bass drivers for a “deep and punchy” low end performance.

The DM101 goes bigger still, fit for TVs 50 inches and bigger. It also has a 200W amp, but the number of mid-range drivers has been increased from two to four (two per channel).

The listener can choose between 2.1 stereo and virtual surround modes – with a surround mode specifically made for music – and both units capable of decoding Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround tracks. EQ settings allow for messing with treble, midrange and bass frequencies, with Voice Mode emphasis dialogue for clarity and a Hotel Mode that restricts the max volume level.

In terms of connections, both feature coaxial, optical digital and RCA analogue inputs. Wireless, the soundbases can be connected through aptX Bluetooth, but if you’re more inclined to use physical connections then Canton has included cables for all inputs in the box. If you want to use an external subwoofer, there’s is also a sub out connection.

Both models are available now, in black and white finishes, with the DM76 priced at £449 and the DM101 at £549.

