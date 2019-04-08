Can’t wait for the Note 10? Amazon’s wiped £250 off the Galaxy Note 9 today

Amazon’s kicked off its Spring Sale in earnest and that includes some big price drops on smartphones like the Galaxy Note 9.

If you act fast, you can pick up the 512GB bumper-sized Galaxy Note 9 for a whopping £250 off a SIM-free model. Better yet, you might even be able to spread the cost across 5 interest-free payments of £170 (this might be account specific). If you’ve already got a contract you want to keep, this is the cheapest way to bag a Note 9.

The Galaxy Note 9 is one of the best phones released in recent months and earned 4.5/5 in our review where we said: “There isn’t another Android phone on the market quite like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. It’s unashamedly huge, seriously expensive, and jams pretty much every high-end feature into a surprisingly svelte package. It’s closest competitor is the iPhone XS Max and Huawei’s recently announced P30 Pro.”

Arguably, the Note range kicked off the trend for ‘phablets’ and helped normalise bigger-screened phones. Watching Netflix and the like is much better on a big screen after all. The Note 9 has one of the best screens out there, too. “You won’t find a better display on any current phone than the one on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. It’s a 2960 x 1440 panel, with sloping ‘Infinity’ edges and support for HDR content.” The Note 9’s OLED display is simply one of the best out there and makes watching video exceptional.

Other great features include the S Pen, which makes the Note 9 a serious productivity device. “The S Pen remains the Note’s biggest selling point. The Wacom-powered stylus is something the competition can’t match. The S Pen is now Bluetooth enabled, and comes in a few different colours. For example, the Ocean Blue Note 9 comes with a yellow S Pen, while the black and lavender handsets sport colour-matched S Pens.”

Round this all off with a fantastic camera and you’re onto a serious winner. It has many of the same features seen on the S9 and S10, including the dual-aperture that lets the camera adjust to different lighting conditions for the best shots.

Finally, the big Note 9 also means a big battery, so there are no worries about it lasting the day off a single charge. With all of these features packed in, it’s little wonder we gave it such a fantastic review.

With Amazon having slashed £250 off the bigger 512GB model, this is a great deal for anyone needing a lot of storage space. We initially reviewed the smaller capacity 128GB model for £899, so getting the souped-up model for even less money is exceptional value.

