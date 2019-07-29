The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is getting a huge software update, less than a fortnite before the expected arrival of the new Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Automatic swim tracking is a big new feature for fitness fans using the Galaxy Watch Active. The watch should automatically detect the activity and track your laps without you having to start the workout.

Related: Best smartwatches

Other features for regular gym goers include a new alert for a low heart rate as well as being able to access breathing rate detection data. The data lets the Galaxy Watch Active guide you to more comfortable breathing.

Samsung is changing the way you navigate on the Galaxy Watch Active too – and it’s a bit of a no-brainer.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch required you to navigate using the watch’s rotating bezel – however, the Galaxy Watch Active does not have one. The solution was to simply use rotational navigation on the touch screen – a necessity for the UI but not exactly the best solution.

Now on the Galaxy Watch Active, the navigation is done by swiping from left to right and vice versa – a much more comfortable action for users of mobile devices.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Note 10

If you aren’t a fan of Samsung’s smart assistant Bixby then some of the other updates for the Galaxy Watch Active may leave you a bit cold.

You can now use Bixby on the watch to interact with a wider range of tasks. You can ask to activate IoT (Internet of Things) devices via SmartThings, play music on Spotify, send text messages and change watch settings.

The Galaxy Watch Active is getting a Goodnight Mode to help you navigate the watch with a simpler and less harsh UI in the dark hours of the day.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we were quite big fans of the original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. Our review said: “A worthy successor to the Samsung Gear Sport that boasts an attractive design and worthwhile new features for the price”.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More