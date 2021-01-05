Can’t find PS5 or Xbox Series X? At least Ikea will help you find a friendly media centre

Getting your hands on an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 may seem impossible right now, but you can certainly get yourself a new media centre ahead of potential new stock supplies.

The good folks at Ikea are hoping to assist with this endeavour with cardboard mock-ups of the new consoles that’ll help you determine whether those hulking great machines are a good fit for your home furnishing plans.

Ikea clearly has a sense of humour about it all too, with the mock-ups featuring the text: “Which IKEA media storage unit will be able to fit my new, meme-ishly oversized, game console?”

The handy guides, which feature all of the console’s measurements, were spotted by a Reddit user and posted to the r/gaming community. Now, those folks looking to prepare for the next generation of gaming can ensure they have a TV unit to match.

On the subject of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S stocks, Microsoft had a little news on that front today. Well, sort of. Microsoft’s Phil Spencer basically said the Xbox team is “working as hard as we can” without really providing any hope that the situation will improve in the imminent future.

In a chat with Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb, Microsoft’s head of gaming Spencer said (via IGN) “we got the consoles launched and we wished we had more of them, we’re selling out too quickly”.

He added: “I get some people [saying], ‘Why didn’t you build more, why didn’t you start earlier, why didn’t you ship them earlier?’ I mean all of those things, and it is really just down to physics and engineering. We’re not holding them back, we’re building them as fast as we can, we have all of the assembly lines going.”

So no good news then?

How’s your search for a new console going? Any joy since the Christmas rush ended? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.