With production bottlenecks occurring due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s almost impossible to find a copy of Ring Fit Adventure – the critically acclaimed Nintendo Switch fitness game – at a time when you really need it. There are, however, plenty of other fantastic fitness games that are still in stock and can be played at home, right now.

If you’ve had trouble getting a copy of Ring Fit Adventure recently, rest assured, you’re not the only one. Demand for the game has skyrocketed, leaving all major outlets sadly out of stock. Just because there’s little luck to be had with Ring Fit Adventure, however, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t solid alternatives to be had – some of which can be downloaded instantly via a digital purchase.

It also doesn’t matter which console you’re using either, as there are plenty of fitness games available for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and even VR headsets. Just take a gander at our list of the best fitness games to play at home right now, and see for yourself.

1. ARMS

Way before Ring Fit Adventure hit the scene, ARMS was the first Nintendo Switch exclusive to boast fitness-themed gameplay that would have you breaking a sweat in no time. Feeling like a spiritual successor to Punch Out, ARMS ups the ante by equipping all its fighters with extendable, spring-like arms (hence the title).

What seems like a devilishly simple control scheme – extend either arm to punch or bring them close to your face to block – actually evolves into something that’s every bit as technical as Super Smash Bros, except this time you’re getting a proper workout in.

2. Just Dance 2020

Arguably the most popular game on this list – only those people living under a rock will have missed out on the cultural phenomenon that is Just Dance. Sure, the series hasn’t done too much to change its core gameplay over the years, but from a strictly physical perspective, the latest iteration can still get your blood pumping as you dance along to some cracking tunes.

Any version of Just Dance will do, but the newest entry (Just Dance 2020) features such bangers as Old Town Road and The Streets’ Fit, but You Know It. It’s even got Into the Unknown from Frozen 2, so that’ll definitely keep the kids occupied, even if you have to hear the song at least a thousand times as a result.

3. Fitness Boxing

Another one for you Nintendo Switch owners out there, Fitness Boxing (as you can imagine) is entirely built around the idea of giving you a living room workout, so don’t expect any gameplay quirks on top of that like what you might expect with ARMS or Ring Fit adventure.

Cutting straight to the chase, Fitness Boxing is a great shout for anyone who just wants to dive into an easy to follow workout. Letting you punch along to some instrumental versions of recent pop classics, Fitness Boxing also lets you put together a proper workout schedule, which, during these trying times, can be incredibly helpful as a way of keeping on top of your fitness levels.

4. Beat Saber

Now I’ll grant you, spending any amount of time standing up with a VR headset strapped around your noggin is guaranteed to bring you out in a sweat, but Beat Saber does such an amazing job of keeping you engaged at all times that you barely notice the fact that you’re burning off a load of calories while playing.

Considered the ‘Guitar Hero’ of the VR catalogue, Beat Saber lets your wield two light-sabre looking batons as you slice through oncoming boxes to the beat of some heavy EDM/dubstep. It sounds absurd, but the game envelops your senses like no other VR game out there. Give it a try – I guarantee you’ll be hooked in minutes.

5. Mario Tennis Aces

Do you ever miss the frantic fun of playing tennis in Wii Sports but can’t be faffed dusting off your old Wii and hooking it up to the TV? With Mario Tennis Aces now on the Nintendo Switch, you don’t have to. The latest entry in the Mario Tennis series offers motion controls, so you can get off the couch and swing your Joy-Cons just like you did with the Wii Remote many aeons ago.

Of course, with this being a Mario title, there’s a ton of content to dive into, from a dedicated single-player campaign to a whole host of classic characters to choose from – each with their own special moves. Even better when you’ve got four players involved, Mario Tennis Aces offers one of the best multiplayer experiences on the Switch, and given the competition, that’s saying something.

