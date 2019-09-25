Canon might be having a tough time wrestling us away from smartphone cameras, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to keep trying with shiny, new mirrorless models like the new Canon M200.

The successor to the Canon M100 from 2017, the M200 brings some relatively minor internal upgrades that could nevertheless boost both its still and video skills.

Powering everything is the Digic 8 processor, which helps bring two benefits – Dual Pixel CMOS AF, which is among the best autofocus systems around, and 4K video at 30fps. The latter does, though, come with a rather large asterisk, namely a 1.6x crop that might make 4K vlogging a bit tricky.

Still, elsewhere it’s the same, stripped down mirrorless EF-M camera we enjoyed snapping with a couple of years back, with a dial-free control system that puts a lot of emphasis on the touchscreen (it is aimed at phone upgraders, after all).

That screen is a 3.1-inch, tilting affair with a decent 1.04-million dot resolution, making the M200 a potentially decent option for YouTubers, particularly with relatively affordable glass like the EF-M 22mm f/2 around.

If you’d rather buy it with a kit lens, there’s a bundle containing the stabilised Canon EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM available, while you can also attach EF lenses via the EF-EOS M adaptor (although this costs an extra £135).

The inclusion of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth means getting snaps onto your phone via the Canon Connect app should be relatively straightforward, and the M200 does also have party tricks like timelapses and 120fps slo-mo video.

Overall, the Canon M200 is shaping up to be a decent, if more basic, alternative to other 24-megapixel APS-C cameras like the Fujifilm X-A7. You’ll be able to buy one from October 2019 for £499.99 (body only) and we’ll bring you a full review before then.

