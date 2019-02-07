Canon’s follow-up to its impressive-but-flawed EOS R full frame mirrorless camera has seemingly leaked ahead of its launch next week.

According to usually reliable Nokishita, the Canon EOS RP will be its entry-level full-frame model that’ll take on mirrorless rivals like the Nikon Z6 and Sony A7 III.

That means it’s apparently going to be significantly smaller than its bigger brother, weighing in at just 485g and measuring 14mm shorter and shallower than the EOS R. Of course, full-frame lenses tend to be pretty large and hefty, but it’s also rumoured that the EOS RP will come bundled with an EF to RF lens adaptor for smaller lenses.

It seems that Canon has achieved this smaller size by losing a couple of big features from the EOS R – the top LCD for quickly previewing your settings, and the multifunction Touch Bar, which had a mixed reception anyway. In our Canon EOS R review, we struggled to find an “unmissable use for it”, which means it’s currently in a similar boat to the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar.

In terms of other specs, the EOS RP will apparently have a 26.2-megapixel full frame sensor (probably the same as the one found in the Canon 6D Mark II), the company’s excellent Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus system, and a fairly middling continuous shooting performance of 5fps (although it’s not clear whether this is is in single point AF or when tracking a subject).

Interestingly, it looks like the EOS RP’s 3-inch touchscreen will flip round to the front, making it a potentially exciting new option for vloggers who want a bigger sensor than the Sony A6400.

What remains to be seen is whether or not it’ll have in-built image stabilisation (highly unlikely, given that’s not on the EOS R) and 4K video (more likely, but probably also with a crop).

Still, a final piece of promising news is the price, which according to Canon Rumors will be between $1,300 (£1,010) and $1,500 (£1,164). We suspect it’ll be nearer the latter, but that would still significantly undercut its Nikon and Sony rivals.

We’ll bring you official news as soon as we get it – the EOS RP is rumoured to be arriving on February 14 2019, presumably as a Valentine’s present for those who can’t afford the EOS R.

What do you think, does the Canon EOS RP sound like an exciting entry-level full frame camera?