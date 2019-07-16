Say cheese for this killer Canon Rebel SL2 Prime Day deal

The Canon Rebel SL2 is the perfect first SLR camera for a photographer looking to make the step up from a smartphone snapper or a compact cam.

And, if you’ve been on the fence about splashing out on a DSLR camera, then there’s never been a better time. As part of the Prime Day festivities, Amazon is knocking a giant 43% off the $549 asking price for the highly-rated Canon Rebel SL2 camera (known as the EOS 200D outside the US).

It comes rocking an 24.2-megapixel sensor, although you’ll need to grab your own lens, as this deal is for the body of the camera only (The 18-55mm kit lens is a good option). It offers full HD video recording and a user interface that won’t intimidate newcomers to the DSLR realm.

It’s only of the smallest and lightest models in Canons entry-level DSLR lineup and delivers a while range of appealing features to justify the outlay. It has the wireless connectivity that makes transferring images a breeze, especially if you’re used to taking photos on a smartphone.

Related: Amazon Prime Day US

We gave the Canon Rebel SL2 a four star score when reviewing the camera last spring. We praised the fast focusing performance in Live View, intuitive layout of buttons and dials and the guided user interface that helps beginners learn the key controls and settings.

Our reviewer wrote: “There’s a lot to like about the Canon EOS 200D – it’s reliable, well constructed, has good battery life and most importantly delivers excellent images straight out of the camera. The wireless connectivity works well too and offers a seamless way of getting your shots across to mobile devices ready to share.

“A very likeable entry-level DSLR from Canon that clearly has the edge over its less advanced, albeit more affordable sibling.”

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More