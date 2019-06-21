A great last minute camera companion for your travels this summer, throw in a Canon PIXMA TS5150 Wireless All-in-One Printer and case for your Canon Powershot SX430 Zoom Bridge Camera and save a total of £89.98.

Coming to a total of £269.97 if you were to add all three of these superb products together, you’ll pay just £179.99, the original price point for the nifty little Canon Powershot Zoom Bridge camera. Essentially getting the printer and case for free, it’s an Argos bundle not to be missed.

Looking for a decent camera that doesn’t bankrupt you quite like a DSLR model might? The Canon Powershot SX430 Zoom Bridge Camera might just be a sage choice, equipped with a 45x optical zoom and Image Stabiliser technology to ensure those distant shots are crisp down to the last pixel.

It also comes with the usual shooting mode suspects, including portrait, close-up and scene intelligent auto. With auto-focus on nine points in the viewfinder, it makes for an easy to use camera ideal for that family holiday, especially with its compact design, shaping up as 6.9 x 10.4 x 9.6cm. Throw in the fact it can capture 720p HD video and it really is an excellent choice for capturing memories. Keep safe in specially made Canon case made from durable, splashproof materials.

But what about the Canon PIXMA TS5150 Wireless All-in-One Printer? A great one to have in the home office, you can do everything you could possibly want to all in one sleek device. Print, scan, copy and fax (do people do that anymore?) and connect your mobile or computer with ease wirelessly. With a resolution of up to 4800 x 1200dpi, enjoy a quality print out and ensure you can print your favourite holiday snaps instantly.

Amazing value for money, Argos is essentially throwing in a 60 quid printer free of charge, as well as a very stylish case. Save £89.98 today and enjoy an excellent easy-to-use Canon Powershot SX430 Zoom Bridge Camera to use on your holidays.

