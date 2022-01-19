Canon just announced its first full frame, 8K Cinema EOS camera

Canon’s EOS R5 C is the brand’s first full-frame, hybrid cinema camera to combine support for 8K recording with the EOS R System’s photo-taking capabilities.

More specifically, the EOS R5 C is capable of capturing 8K/30p 12-bit RAW video internally, or up to 8K/60p using an external power source. Videographers can also look forward to HDR support via PQ, as well as HLG and Canon’s own Canon Log 3 gamma for lifelike results.

The EOS R5 C includes features from Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, such as Eye AF to track eyes in real time, and EOS iTR AF X, which enables the AF to follow heads even as they turn away from the camera.

The camera also takes advantage of electronic image stabilisation, which works in tangent with the Optical IS in compatible lenses to reduce the effects of shaking when shooting handheld.

The EOS R5 C can capture Cinema RAW Light internally, allowing the camera to record high-fidelity 12-bit footage with a wide dynamic range and colour gamut.

Users can even choose between three newly-developed RAW variations based on their needs, which include RAW HQ (High Quality), RAW ST (Standard Quality) and RAW LT (Light Quality).

Inside the hybrid cinema camera is a 45-megapixel full frame CMOS sensor, the DIGIC X processor and Canon’s RF mount.

The sensor makes it possible to capture 45-megapixel stills at burst speeds of up to 20 fps, while the processor allows filmmakers to push the ISO as high as 51,200 when shooting in low-light settings.

Photographers can also capture 10-bit HEIF images with an extended dynamic range and colour gamut, while the interval timer makes it possible to create high-resolution time-lapses.

Meanwhile, the RF mount allows users to attach lenses across Canon’s EF, RF and Cinema lens lines, as well as third-party anamorphic lenses if a wider aspect ratio is needed.

All of the above is squeezed into a compact and lightweight 680g dust and weather-resistant magnesium alloy body. There are also 13 assignable buttons, along with a 0.5-inch OLED viewfinder and a 3.2-inch HD LCD monitor to show separate menus for stills and video that are accessible via a 3-position power dial.

There are also two card slots – one CFexpress 2.0 Type B and the other a UHS-II SD card reader – allowing for simultaneous recording in different formats.

You’ll be able to pick up the Canon EOS R5 C from March 2022. It’s priced at £4,499.99/€4,999 and pre-orders for the camera are open now.