Canon is hiking prices on RF and EF lenses

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Canon has increased prices across a number of RF and EF mount lenses on its US site for the second time since September. 

The price hikes – which were spotted by CanonRumors – range from $80 to a jaw-dropping $1000 over their previous costs. 

The EF 85mm f/1.8 USM has seen the smallest increase at $80, taking the lens to $499. Meanwhile, the RF 600mm F11 IS STM, RF 800mm F11 DO IS STM and RF 100-500mm F4-7.1L IS USM have all seen their costs upped by $100, leaving them at $799, $999 and $2899, respectively, after this price hike. 

A large number of lenses have seen $200 price increases this month, including the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM (now $1299), the RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM (now $1799), the EF 16-35mm f/4L IS USM (now $1299), the EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM (now $1299), the EF 35mm f/1.4L II (now $1999) and the EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM (now $1499). 

Finally, there’s the EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x now $11999.00, which CanonRumors noticed had been given a sizable $1000 increase in price. 

This is the second time Canon has been prompted to increase the costs of its RF and EF mount lenses in the US due to the Covid-19 pandemic and manufacturing issues. 

Thankfully, lens prices don’t appear to have been affected here in the UK. 

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Nikon users, after Nikon UK confirmed just this week confirmed that it would be increasing prices in Northern Europe from April 1 due to the ongoing disruption of global supply chains.

The letter, which was shared by NikonRumors, stated that the price hike will affect all imaging cameras and lenses, but exclude Sport Optics products, accessories and the new Nikon Z9.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

