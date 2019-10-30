It’s a sad day for fans of Canon Irista. The company announced today that it will be killing off the cloud photo service in January but what about all your photos? Here’s how to migrate all of your pictures to another cloud service.

On January 31 2020, Canon will officially move away from the cloud storage industry to focus on developing better imaging technology and other services that align more with its cameras, including Canon Image Gateway and Canon Camera Connect.

The company is warning users that they will need to download all of their images and albums from the Irista website before the service closes at the end of January if they don’t want to lose all of their pics.

While Canon is offering Irista users a complimentary two month subscription to Adobe Lightroom with 1TB storage to edit, organise, store and share photos to their hearts’ content, unless you’re planning on paying £9.98 a month onward this is only a temporary fix.

Related: Best Camera

Here’s how to migrate all your photos to another cloud service using your browser.

To download your images:

Log in to Canon Irista

Click on the ‘Account’ icon in the top right corner of the screen

Scroll down to ‘Your Data’

Click ‘Download all your photos and videos to your computer’

Click on a zip file to open it and drag the file containing your photos out

Canon will package all of your photos and videos into a set of zip files of about 4GB each, allowing you to download them in manageable chunks rather than putting your laptop out of commission for the rest of the day – though this does mean you’ll need to download each zip file one by one.

If you upload any additional photos or videos to Irista before the end of January, make sure to regenerate all of your zip files again as the contents might differ or be shuffled around from the last download.

Related: Best DSLR

How to migrate your files to Dropbox:

Sign in to Dropbox

Click ‘Upload’

Choose ‘Folder’

Select your unzipped folder and click ‘Upload’

How to migrate your files to Google Drive:

Sign in to Google Drive

Click ‘New’

Choose ‘Folder Upload’

Select your unzipped folder and click ‘Upload’

How to migrate your files to Microsoft OneDrive:

Sign in to OneDrive

Click ‘Upload’

Click ‘Folder’

Select your unzipped folder and click ‘Upload’

How to migrate your files to iCloud:

Sign in to iCloud

Click ‘iCloud Drive’

Click on the cloud icon with the up pointing arrow

Select your unzipped folder and click ‘Choose’

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …