The EOS R6 could be Canon’s next entry-level mirrorless camera

The Canon EOS R6 is the latest of four new full-frame cameras slated to be coming to Canon’s lineup in 2020.

The EOS R6 joins the rumoured EOS-1D x Mark III DSLR, the mirrorless EOS R5 and a fourth mystery camera in Canon’s 2020 full-frame lineup.

Related: Canon EOS RP vs Canon EOS R

The EOS R5 and R6 appear to be the 2020 follow-ups to the Canon EOS R and Canon EOS RP in Canon’s full-frame mirrorless series.

According to Canon Rumors, the EOS R6 will have a 20-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor.

The 20-megapixel sensor is a pretty significant downgrade from the 30.3-megapixel sensor on the EOS R and even the 26.2-megapixel one that graced the more affordable EOS RP.

That said, both of these cameras are pretty pricey, so it may be that the R6 will fall at a more affordable price for photographers in the market for an entry-level full-frame snapper without such a high price tag.

The camera is also rumoured to have in-body image stabilisation. IBIS had been disappointingly absent from the R6′ predecessors and the feature is a must-have for any Canon fan looking to cut down on shaky snaps without feeling limited to lenses with OIS.

The EOS R6 will be capable of capturing images at 12 FPS with the mechanical shutter and 20 FPS with the electronic shutter and record 4K video at 60p. This again leads us to believe that the camera will be a more affordable entry into the series that other cameras we know about, especially when the EOS R5 is already rumoured to be capable of shooting at 4K at 120p and 8K at 30p.

Related: Best mirrorless cameras

The camera will also be getting a new battery, though little is known about it so far and it is unclear whether or not this is the same new battery rumoured to be powering the EOS R5.

Canon is expected to unveil the EOS R6 in May, with plans in place for a June 2020 launch.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …