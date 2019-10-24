The EOS-1D X Mark III will be a big step up for Canon’s flagship snapper

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III price, specs and release date: Everything we know about the Canon’s incoming flagship camera

It isn’t often that Canon updates its 1D-series. Our Mark II review came out all the way back in 2016 and we’ve been waiting with bated breath for the next installation ever since.

Canon has finally announced that the latest addition, the EOS-1D X Mark III, is in development and it sounds as though its set to be a true upgrade to the popular professional camera.

Developed and tested with real-world 1D-series snapping photographers, Canon’s incoming sports and wildlife DSLR is set to feature loads of new autofocus settings, a MOS sensor and DIGIC processor for high quality photos and 4K video and even faster data transfer speeds than we saw in the Mark II.

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III at a glance

Canon’s flagship DSLR for professionals

Successor to the EOS-1D X Mark II

525 selectable autofocus areas

CMOS sensor and DIGIC processor for high quality photos and 4K video

Faster data transfers than the Mark II

Improved battery life

Read our review of the Canon EOS-1D X Mark II

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III price and release date: When is it out and how much does it cost?

There’s no word on pricing or a release date for the EOS-1D X Mark III as of right now.

The EOS-1D X Mark II retailed at £5199 at launch, while that camera’s predecessor was priced a little higher at £5300. That being said, we would expect the Mark III to cross the £5000 line and land somewhere similar to the previous 1D cameras.

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III specs and features – what sensor does it have and what’s up with the new autofocus?

The EOS-1D X Mark III has a sturdy magnesium alloy body that promises to be durable and weather-sealing even under harsh wind and rain. The camera should perform well in the evening too with “incredible” low-light shooting capabilities and illuminated buttons so you can always see what you’re doing.

Canon has put a lot of time and consideration into improving autofocus mode on the Mark III and we can only hope these changes will shine through when the camera is launched.

The new autofocus algorithm is designed to improve stability and tracking both through the optical viewfinder and in Live View shooting. Canon is using deep learning tech to ensure the focus tracking is consistently accurate through every shot and, with the optical viewfinder, the new AF sensor is capable of producing images 28 times the resolution of those from the Mark II.

The autofocus brightness range has been expanded and comes with much greater precision, while the Dual Pixel CMOS AF system gives photographers 525 selectable autofocus areas for more flexibility when it comes to framing subjects.

Related: Best Camera

The Mark III will also support significantly faster frame rates with full AF and automatic exposure, with up to 16fps with the optical viewfinder (mechanical shutter) or up to 20fps with Live View (mechanical or electronic shutter).

There will also be an additional control for selecting autofocus points built into the AF-ON button, so photographers can change AF points mid-shoot and get the best composition possible.

As far as image and video quality is concerned, its good news for 1D-series fans.

The Mark III will be powered by an all new, Canon-developed CMOS sensor and DIGIC processor. This means the camera will be capable of delivering better image quality even in pics snapped at higher ISOs, with the ability to capture stills in 10bit using the HEIF file format.

The camera will also shoot in 4K, including 4K60p with 10bit Canon Log internal recording. Canon hopes that this will reduce the amount of kit professionals will need on any given project. The EOS-1D X Mark III will shoot both video and images in RAW.

Canon’s new camera is also set to be “blisteringly fast” when it comes to transfer speeds.

Related: Best DSLR

The Mark III will feature built-in Wi-Fi and low-energy Bluetooth as well as GPS. Though the most impressive speeds are hidden in the built-in ethernet cable or the WFT-E9 – the new optional wireless file transmitter – both of which Canon says can transfer data at twice the speed of the Mark II.

Finally, Canon is promising a “dramatically improved” battery life which is great news for photographers on longer shoots who don’t want to pause and switch out their battery in the middle of the action.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …